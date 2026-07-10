Wimbledon 2026: Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová Set Up First-Ever All-Czech Grand Slam Singles Final
Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová will clash against each other in the final of the women’s singles.
Published : July 10, 2026 at 12:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová scripted history by winning their respective semi-final matches in the women’s singles category of Wimbledon 2026. With their wins, they have marked the first occasion in the tournament's history when both players in the women’s singles are from Czechia.
In the women's singles semifinals of Wimbledon, which is currently underway in London, young American star Coco Gauff and the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova faced off head-to-head. Both players showed great play right from the start of the match, winning consecutive points
Muchova defeats Gauff
Muchova won the first set of the thrilling encounter by 6-2 with ease. However, Coco Gauff came up with a strong response, winning the second set 6-1 and making a comeback. Both players fought hard in the third set, and it went into a tie-break. Muchova won the tiebreak by (12-10) and secured a victory over Gauff by bagging the third set. With the win, she also secured her maiden final appearance. Gauff was considered to be a strong contender, but Muchova pulled off a triumph.
22 points, 18 minutes - one winner.— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026
Every point from Karolina Muchova and Coco Gauff's epic semi-final tie-break. pic.twitter.com/6XPiQOIRPn
Linda Noskova beat Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk
In the other semi-final of the women's singles, Czech Republic's rising star Linda Noskova and Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk faced off. Noskova, who had dominated since the start of the match, registered a stunning victory by defeating Marta Kostyuk in straight sets 6-4, 6-4. Following this victory, she advanced to the women's singles final and stunned the world
With this, Noskova has advanced to the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her tennis history. Following this, Linda Noskova will face fellow countryman Karolina Muchova in the Wimbledon women's singles final to be held tomorrow (July 11).
A clinical performance on Centre Court ✨— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 9, 2026
See the best from Marta Kostyuk vs Linda Noskova's semi-final clash. pic.twitter.com/MFLQr8c2vG
First time in 17 years
Apart from being the first-ever all-Czech women’s singles Wimbledon final, the summit clash has also set the first occasion since 2009 when the two players from the same nation are competing in the women’s singles final. The first time such an instance occurred was in 1971 when Evonne Goolagong and defending champion Margaret Court of Australia met in the final, with the former emerging triumphant.