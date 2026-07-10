ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová Set Up First-Ever All-Czech Grand Slam Singles Final

Hyderabad: Linda Nosková and Karolína Muchová scripted history by winning their respective semi-final matches in the women’s singles category of Wimbledon 2026. With their wins, they have marked the first occasion in the tournament's history when both players in the women’s singles are from Czechia.

In the women's singles semifinals of Wimbledon, which is currently underway in London, young American star Coco Gauff and the Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova faced off head-to-head. Both players showed great play right from the start of the match, winning consecutive points

Muchova defeats Gauff

Muchova won the first set of the thrilling encounter by 6-2 with ease. However, Coco Gauff came up with a strong response, winning the second set 6-1 and making a comeback. Both players fought hard in the third set, and it went into a tie-break. Muchova won the tiebreak by (12-10) and secured a victory over Gauff by bagging the third set. With the win, she also secured her maiden final appearance. Gauff was considered to be a strong contender, but Muchova pulled off a triumph.