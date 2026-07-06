ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Jannik Sinner Scripts Multiple Records With Victory Over Shintaro Mochizuki

The World No. 1 now has 11 victories in a row at Wimbledon and has also taken his overall tally of wins in 2026 to 41. Sinner has also won 34 of the 35 matches, registering an extraordinary win percentage of 97.14.

The victory marked the fifth consecutive Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance for the Italian athlete, making him the youngest player to make it to the five or more successive men’s singles quarterfinal appearances at the All England Club since 1996. In 1996, Pete Sampras achieved the feat at the age of 24 years and 317 days. The Italian also ensured his 15th quarterfinal appearance.

Hyderabad: Defending champion Jannik Sinner continued his winning streak at Wimbledon 2026, beating Japan's Shintaro Mochizuki 6-3, 7-6(0), 6-3 in the Round of 16 to advance to the quarterfinals. The win added another triumph to his growing legacy on the grass surface.

Sinner praised his opponent after the match, saying the surface was extremely suitable for Mochizuki’s gameplay.

“He's very tricky to face. On this surface, his game suits it extremely well. Considering everything, I tried to stay a bit more aggressive. I had a few chances in the second set but couldn't convert them. Still, I'm very happy with my performance today. I'm trying to improve a little every day, and I'm pleased with how I played today,” he said after the conclusion of the fixture.

Sinner was in control of the proceedings from the start. He wrapped up the first set in just 33 minutes by breaking Mochizuki in the eighth game and taking the set 6-3. Mochizuki came up with a fierce fight in the second set and pushed it into a tiebreak. However, Sinner emerged triumphant by 7-0 in the tie-break to bag the second set.

Any hopes of his comeback were extinguished in the third set as Sinner once again displayed a dominant performance. He wrapped up the set by 6-3 to complete a commanding straight-sets victory.

The defending champion will be up against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in the quarterfinal. Struff became the oldest man in the Open Era to make it into his maiden Grand Slam quarterfinal and set up an exciting clash with the world number 1.