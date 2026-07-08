Wimbledon 2026: Arnav Paparkar Becomes First Indian To Reach Junior Quartefinals In 36 Years
Indian junior Arnav Paparka has become the first Indian to reach the final eight since Paes, who reached the last eight in 1990.
Published : July 8, 2026 at 8:56 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian teenager Arnav Paparkar scripted history at Wimbledon 2026, becoming the first Indian to make it into the quarterfinals of Junior Wimbledon in men's singles in 36 years with a third-round victory on Wednesday, June 8. He beat Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in the match held on Court 8.
The 18-year-old entered the contest as the world junior No. 19, took just 52 minutes to demolish Tabata, moving just two wins away from the final. With the win, he also extended his run in the Grand Slam, which is turning out to be a fairytale for him.
Arnav Paparkar entered the QF of Wimbledon Juniors, defeating Ryo Tabata (WR Jnr 30) in straights, solid from the serve, great strokes, and a composed mindset. Took advantage of Tabata's struggling with his knee, and these surfaces suit his game too. He is the first Indian to do… pic.twitter.com/s11dDVcyuW— Sabharish G (@g_sabharish) July 8, 2026
Paparkar was in complete control right from the start thanks to a powerful serve and clean ball-striking. He hit eight aces and did not commit a single double fault. He won an outstanding 92% of points in his first serve. Also, on the second serve, he won 69% of points.
The Indian tennis player was also ruthless on return and converted four of his 10 break-point opportunities.
Paparkar’s impressive run in the tournament
Paparkar's campaign to the quarterfinal has been brilliant and one of the standout stories in the competition.
The Indian star kicked off his campaign in the Wimbledon junior championships with a straight-sets victory in the first round. He showcased his strength on the grass court with some sensational serves.
🇮🇳 Arnav Paparkar Stuns Former Jr World No. 4 at Wimbledon! 🎾— IndiaSportsHub (@IndiaSportsHub) July 8, 2026
A sensational performance from Arnav Paparkar at Wimbledon Juniors 2026!
The Indian youngster defeated Ryo Tabata (Japan), a former Junior World No. 4, in straight sets 6-2, 6-1 to book his place in the Boys’… pic.twitter.com/NWyrQRSuJC
He then grabbed the limelight by pulling off one of the biggest upsets in the tournament, defeating third seed and junior World No.3 Keaton Hance of the United States in the second round 6-2, 6-3.
Hance was considered to be one of the favourites in Wimbledon after finishing as the runner-up at the Australian Open junior championships earlier this year. However, Paparkar outplayed his opponent with fearless attacking shots against a mighty opponent.
Paparkar carried the same momentum into the third round while playing against Tabata and pulled off one of the most dominant performances in his career. He has just dropped one set on his way to the quarterfinals while beating the higher-ranked opponents with impressive consistency.
Paparkar will now lock horns against the winner of the quarterfinal between fellow Indian Tanishq Konduri and Jordan Lee.