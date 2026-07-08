ETV Bharat / sports

Wimbledon 2026: Arnav Paparkar Becomes First Indian To Reach Junior Quartefinals In 36 Years

Hyderabad: Indian teenager Arnav Paparkar scripted history at Wimbledon 2026, becoming the first Indian to make it into the quarterfinals of Junior Wimbledon in men's singles in 36 years with a third-round victory on Wednesday, June 8. He beat Japan's Ryo Tabata 6-2, 6-1 in the match held on Court 8.

The 18-year-old entered the contest as the world junior No. 19, took just 52 minutes to demolish Tabata, moving just two wins away from the final. With the win, he also extended his run in the Grand Slam, which is turning out to be a fairytale for him.

Paparkar was in complete control right from the start thanks to a powerful serve and clean ball-striking. He hit eight aces and did not commit a single double fault. He won an outstanding 92% of points in his first serve. Also, on the second serve, he won 69% of points.

The Indian tennis player was also ruthless on return and converted four of his 10 break-point opportunities.

Paparkar’s impressive run in the tournament