'Will Strive For Even Better Performance': Kabaddi's Asian Games Star Sanju Devi Gets Chhattisgarh's Gundadhur Samman
Kabaddi player Sanju Devi vowed to strive for better performances after receiving Chhattisgarh's Gundadhur Samman from Home Minister Amit Shah, reports Bhoopendra Dube
Published : November 4, 2026 at 5:59 PM IST
Raipur: Sanju Devi, an Indian women’s kabaddi team player, was honoured with the prestigious Gundadhur Samman during the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day celebrations.
The native of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in recognition of her contribution to the game.
Sanju was part of the Indian women’s team that won gold at the Asian Games in Japan. Previously, she was named the ‘Most Valuable Player’ at the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup held in Bangladesh.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanju expressed happiness over the honour, saying she would continue working towards better performances.
"I will continue to strive for even better performances for both Chhattisgarh and the nation, ensuring that more such accolades are brought home," she said.
Sanju became the first kabaddi player from the state to receive the Gundadhur Samman, a sports award named after Gundadhur, the leader of the 1910 Bastar tribal uprising against British rule. Every awardee gets a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh alongside a citation.
Instituted by the Chhattisgarh Department of Sports and Youth Welfare in 2001, the Gundadhur Samman is presented annually to an athlete who has achieved national or international success within the past year in disciplines recognised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
"Being the first to achieve something is a matter of great pride. I extend my gratitude to all government officials, especially the Chhattisgarh Sports Department," she said.
Recalling overcoming an injury to compete in the Asian Games, Sanju described the experience as a turning point in her career. “The moment gave me a realisation that I must contribute something meaningful for both Chhattisgarh and my country. It was thanks to the excellent support from the government that I was able to participate in the Asian Games,” she said.
Sanju said the expectations of people back home motivated her to give her best during the competition in Japan.
Her coach, Dil Kumar Rathore, also expressed pride in her achievement. Before the Asian Games, he had told ETV Bharat that despite recovering from an injury, Sanju would overcome the challenges and perform well for the country.
Reacting to her latest recognition, Rathore said, “I am incredibly proud of what my daughter has achieved.”
He said he had earlier dreamed of seeing her receive the Arjuna Award, but her latest achievement had raised his aspirations. "With this latest achievement, she has taken another step forward, and the dream has grown even bigger. I now aspire for her to go on and receive the Khel Ratna from the Government of India," he said.
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