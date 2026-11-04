ETV Bharat / sports

'Will Strive For Even Better Performance': Kabaddi's Asian Games Star Sanju Devi Gets Chhattisgarh's Gundadhur Samman

Raipur: Sanju Devi, an Indian women’s kabaddi team player, was honoured with the prestigious Gundadhur Samman during the Chhattisgarh State Foundation Day celebrations.

​The native of Chhattisgarh’s Korba district received the award from Union Home Minister Amit Shah in recognition of her contribution to the game.

​Sanju was part of the Indian women’s team that won gold at the Asian Games in Japan. Previously, she was named the ‘Most Valuable Player’ at the 2025 Kabaddi World Cup held in Bangladesh.

​Speaking to ETV Bharat, Sanju expressed happiness over the honour, saying she would continue working towards better performances.

​"I will continue to strive for even better performances for both Chhattisgarh and the nation, ensuring that more such accolades are brought home," she said.

​Sanju became the first kabaddi player from the state to receive the Gundadhur Samman, a sports award named after Gundadhur, the leader of the 1910 Bastar tribal uprising against British rule. Every awardee gets a cash prize of Rs 2 lakh alongside a citation.

Instituted by the Chhattisgarh Department of Sports and Youth Welfare in 2001, the Gundadhur Samman is presented annually to an athlete who has achieved national or international success within the past year in disciplines recognised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.