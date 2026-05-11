ETV Bharat / sports

Arsenal West Ham VAR Controversy: Why The Equaliser From Hammers’ Was Disallowed By Technology?

West Ham's Callum Wilson, center, scores a goal that was later disallowed following a video review ( AP )

Hyderabad: The title race for the English Premier League is getting intense, with Manchester City and Arsenal getting into a close race for the silverware. The match between West Ham and Arsenal on Sunday was crucial for the Gunners, and it saw a controversial moment unfold with the intervention of VAR (Video Assistant Referee). Arsenal was leading by one goal thanks to Leandro Trossard, but the home side equalised the score in the fourth minute of the added time. At least it looked so in the real-time action. However, a VAR check disallowed the goal, and it transpired into a controversy with many fans reacting to the incident on social media. What was West Ham's goal disallowed? The Hammers pulled off an equaliser through Callum Wilson in a chaotic passage of play from a corner. His strike from the left foot landed inside the goal post before the opposition defender cleared it. However, the Arsenal players and officials in the dugout appealed for a foul and demanded that the goal be disallowed.