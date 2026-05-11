Arsenal West Ham VAR Controversy: Why The Equaliser From Hammers’ Was Disallowed By Technology?
West Ham had equalled Arsenal after the Gunners took a lead thanks to a goal from Leandro Trossard, but a VAR check disallowed it.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 9:43 AM IST
Hyderabad: The title race for the English Premier League is getting intense, with Manchester City and Arsenal getting into a close race for the silverware. The match between West Ham and Arsenal on Sunday was crucial for the Gunners, and it saw a controversial moment unfold with the intervention of VAR (Video Assistant Referee).
Arsenal was leading by one goal thanks to Leandro Trossard, but the home side equalised the score in the fourth minute of the added time. At least it looked so in the real-time action. However, a VAR check disallowed the goal, and it transpired into a controversy with many fans reacting to the incident on social media.
What was West Ham's goal disallowed?
The Hammers pulled off an equaliser through Callum Wilson in a chaotic passage of play from a corner. His strike from the left foot landed inside the goal post before the opposition defender cleared it. However, the Arsenal players and officials in the dugout appealed for a foul and demanded that the goal be disallowed.
De infarto el final del West Ham vs Arsenal.— 🆁🅴🅶🅻🅰18 (@reglaXVIII) May 10, 2026
Gol anulado en el min 94 al West Ham
Chris Kavanagh se ha tomado su tiempo en una decisión que puede decidir el titulo de la @premierleague para el Arsenal y el descenso de categoría para el West Ham.pic.twitter.com/17s4ipKEpj
The VAR then checked the replay from different angles and in slow motion. After reviewing the passage of play, VAR adjudged that a foul was committed on Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya by substitute Pablo. His arm was in front of the chest and neck area of the goalkeeper, obstructing him during the move. Thus, the goal was disallowed.
West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo questioned the inconsistency of the decisions.
“Everyone involved in football has lost part of their ability to distinguish what is a foul and what is not, and that’s why we are frustrated. Sometimes matches turn into wrestling fights, and that creates confusion over what should and shouldn’t be given as a foul. You simply cannot understand the inconsistency in the decisions,” he said.
Var review 🚨Arsenal v west ham— Ashley Barnes (@UnitedPulx) May 10, 2026
Last minute goal disallowed goal for west ham.
What’s your take ? pic.twitter.com/BzsQzhCXVb
Arsenal five points ahead in title race, West Ham on verge of relegation
Arsenal are five points ahead of the second-placed Manchester City, with one more match played than their rivals. Arsenal have 79 points from 36 matches, while City have earned 74 points from 35 fixtures.
On the other hand, West Ham might get relegated as they have only 36 points from 36 matches and are in 18th position in the standings. Tottenham Spurs have 37 points from 35 matches and a win would make them clear of relegation.