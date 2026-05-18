ETV Bharat / sports

Explainer: Why The Indian Premier League’s TV Rating And Viewership Has Declined?

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) became the pioneer of franchise cricket when the tournament was launched in 2008. The T20 format was very young back then, and the scheduling of the tournament just one year after India’s title triumph in 2007 changed the landscape of the sport in the country completely. The tournament played a pivotal role in making India one of the most powerful sporting nations in cricket, and the competition has expanded to 10 teams from eight teams this year.

The IPL is witnessing a bigger change in the way sports is played as well. 200 is the new normal now, and no total is safe anymore. The way batters adopt an ultra-aggressive approach nowadays, it seems that the teams will cross 300 soon.

Despite IPL gaining a popular space in the audience, recent data might give them a reason to worry. The reason behind this is a drop in the viewership this season.

According to the latest data from BARC India and TAM Sports, the first half of the tournament suffered an 18.8 per cent drop in TV ratings and a 26 per cent decline in average viewership.

Despite starting as one of the pioneers in franchise cricket, the league seems to be declining in its popularity amongst the TV audiences. The following are the possible reasons that might have caused the viewership decline in IPL.

Why IPL’s TV viewership has declined?

Ban on real-money gaming

The Government of India banned the real-money gaming platforms last year after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 was passed in the parliament. These laws enforced a ban on the apps which offered fantasy cricket games to users. Many users used to get engaged with the IPL by investing money in some of the top platforms in the sector.