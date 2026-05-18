Explainer: Why The Indian Premier League’s TV Rating And Viewership Has Declined?
The first half of the Indian Premier League 2026 suffered an 18.8 per cent drop in TV ratings and a 26 per cent decline.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) became the pioneer of franchise cricket when the tournament was launched in 2008. The T20 format was very young back then, and the scheduling of the tournament just one year after India’s title triumph in 2007 changed the landscape of the sport in the country completely. The tournament played a pivotal role in making India one of the most powerful sporting nations in cricket, and the competition has expanded to 10 teams from eight teams this year.
The IPL is witnessing a bigger change in the way sports is played as well. 200 is the new normal now, and no total is safe anymore. The way batters adopt an ultra-aggressive approach nowadays, it seems that the teams will cross 300 soon.
Just seen articles showing IPL tv viewership is down 26% this year and ratings down 18.8%.— Langa (@_Langaman) May 17, 2026
Be keeping an eye on this,
Despite IPL gaining a popular space in the audience, recent data might give them a reason to worry. The reason behind this is a drop in the viewership this season.
According to the latest data from BARC India and TAM Sports, the first half of the tournament suffered an 18.8 per cent drop in TV ratings and a 26 per cent decline in average viewership.
Despite starting as one of the pioneers in franchise cricket, the league seems to be declining in its popularity amongst the TV audiences. The following are the possible reasons that might have caused the viewership decline in IPL.
Why IPL’s TV viewership has declined?
Ban on real-money gaming
The Government of India banned the real-money gaming platforms last year after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 was passed in the parliament. These laws enforced a ban on the apps which offered fantasy cricket games to users. Many users used to get engaged with the IPL by investing money in some of the top platforms in the sector.
What is the reason of decline in views of IPL ♥️— Ravi (@ravimane53) May 15, 2026
IPL 2026 TV VIEWERSHIP DECLINE SIGNIFICANTLY pic.twitter.com/ZfGUopcJpW
However, the sudden halt in the permission to use such apps resulted in the users turning away from the IPL matches as they had no stake in it directly or indirectly anymore, similar to the past.
Cricket fatigue
The viewers have been watching the T20 matches continuously. India defended their title just before the start of the IPL in the T20 World Cup. After watching the World Cup matches, the audience are now witnessing the Indian Premier League matches.
Also, the number of matches in the league is increasing with each passing year. From 2022, two new teams were added to the roster and it became a 10-team tournament. Also, the ICC events are held each year with the World Test Championship, ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup.
The discussion around IPL viewership decline is quite interesting (and, as someone covering this topic, not surprising).— Venkat Ananth (@venkatananth) May 10, 2026
What is happening? Let's examine the figures.
- Linear TV has dropped from approximately 120 million households in 2022 to around 84 million households…
The various T20 leagues held around the world add to the packed schedule, and it becomes fatiguing for the spectators.
IPL matches are becoming predictable
The bowlers have been reduced to a mockery as the pitches are being flat and the batters are piling up massive runs. The total of 200 has been breached 54 times out of the 128 innings played in the tournament so far. With the matches being predictable, as the script involves one team scoring 200-plus.
There was a time when chasing 200 was a difficult task but the teams are chasing targets like 220 or 230 with ease and no score is safe anymore. The runs are flowing like anything and the spectators are seeing a game where batters are dominating the proceedings. For purists this is a situation which turns them away from the game as they want to see a balance between bat and ball.
Is IPL’s viewership really declining or is the league transforming?
The current viewership numbers might not suggest that the IPL is becoming irrelevant. They might suggest that the tournament’s audience is going through a transitional phase.
For many years, television was the centre for the viewers. However, that is changing nowadays. Now, the broadcasting scenarios is mostly taken over by the digital channel. The shift is likely to affect the league’s next media cycle. So, there is a possibility that the spectators who were watching the matches on Television might have shifted to digital channels.