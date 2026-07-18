Explained: Why There Is A Third-Place Match In FIFA World Cup, History, Origin And More To Know
France and England will lock horns in the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash for third place.
Published : July 18, 2026 at 5:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: France and England will clash on Saturday in a battle for third place of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game, dubbed as the 'Bronze Medal Match', is the last chance for both teams to shrug off the disappointment from the loss in the semifinal and end the tournament with a win. It is also a clash that millions of football fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting.
Why is there a third-place match in the FIFA World Cup?
By holding an extra match, FIFA and the host city have the opportunity to earn more revenue. A large amount of money will flow into FIFA's account through stadium ticket sales, sponsorships and advertising. It will also help to properly utilize the broadcasting time between the last semi-final and the final match and fill a large gap in the broadcasting schedule of television channels.
It also has the added bonus of being a thrilling clash between two of the best world-class teams in the tournament. Many players who have lost miserably in the semi-finals will be mentally devastated and want to return to their home countries as soon as possible. However, some teams see this as a great achievement and valuable recognition for finishing third in the history of a big venue like the World Cup and show great fighting spirit.
When did the third-place match in the World Cup start?
This third-place fixture was first introduced in the second World Cup edition held in Italy in 1934. Germany became the first team to finish third after defeating Austria 3-2. The third-place playoff was also successfully held in 1938.
However, the bronze medal match was completely omitted from the 1950 World Cup in Brazil, which was held after a long break following World War II. FIFA officially reinstated it in the next edition in 1954 and has maintained it in every World Cup since then.
How will the match affect the Golden Boot race?
Since this match is not just an exhibition match, but an official World Cup match, the goals scored by the players in this match will be included in the official tally for the Golden Boot award for the tournament's top scorer. Before this, in 1958, French legend Just Fontaine scored four goals alone in the third-place match against West Germany. The record for the most goals scored by a player in a single World Cup edition (13 goals) is still unbroken, thanks to this match.
Tomorrow's match will also play a very important role in determining this year's Golden Boot winner. Currently, Argentina's Lionel Messi is first with 8 goals and 4 assists (assists are considered the tiebreaker when goals are equal). However, France's Kylian Mbappe is right behind Messi with 8 goals and 3 assists. If Mbappe scores a goal or assists tomorrow, he can surpass Messi. In addition, England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have 6 goals each. If they perform well in this match, the Golden Boot race will change.
What is the reward for the winner of this match?
FIFA does not award the winners of this competition with specially designed large trophies or official gold and silver medals to wear around their necks. But there is a huge financial benefit behind it. The third-placed team can earn an additional US$30 million (about 289 crore Indian rupees) as a bonus, in addition to the total prize money received by the team that is relegated to fourth place. This will be a huge financial boost for the teams' football associations.’
Play-offs record for both teams
France have won two of their three previous World Cup play-off matches. They beat West Germany in 1958 and Belgium in 1986 after extra time. However, they lost to Poland in 1982. The defeat was caused by the French management resting their key players, including Michel Platini, who were mentally exhausted after their semi-final defeat to West Germany.