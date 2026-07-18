ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why There Is A Third-Place Match In FIFA World Cup, History, Origin And More To Know

Hyderabad: France and England will clash on Saturday in a battle for third place of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The game, dubbed as the 'Bronze Medal Match', is the last chance for both teams to shrug off the disappointment from the loss in the semifinal and end the tournament with a win. It is also a clash that millions of football fans around the world will be eagerly awaiting.

Why is there a third-place match in the FIFA World Cup?

By holding an extra match, FIFA and the host city have the opportunity to earn more revenue. A large amount of money will flow into FIFA's account through stadium ticket sales, sponsorships and advertising. It will also help to properly utilize the broadcasting time between the last semi-final and the final match and fill a large gap in the broadcasting schedule of television channels.

French football team (Getty Images)

It also has the added bonus of being a thrilling clash between two of the best world-class teams in the tournament. Many players who have lost miserably in the semi-finals will be mentally devastated and want to return to their home countries as soon as possible. However, some teams see this as a great achievement and valuable recognition for finishing third in the history of a big venue like the World Cup and show great fighting spirit.

When did the third-place match in the World Cup start?

This third-place fixture was first introduced in the second World Cup edition held in Italy in 1934. Germany became the first team to finish third after defeating Austria 3-2. The third-place playoff was also successfully held in 1938.