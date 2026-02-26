T20 World Cup 2026: Why India Need South Africa To Beat West Indies In Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad?
India will hope that South Africa will beat the West Indies, which will be the best outcome for them.
Hyderabad: As the T20 World Cup 2026 is in its business end, every team is now looking to go past the Super 8 stage and book a berth in the semifinal. India are in a tough situation currently, with their own fate not in their hands anymore. India lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 game, and they don’t have their fate in their own hands anymore. West Indies are at the top of the points table in Group 2 with a net run rate of 5.350. South Africa are at the second position with a net run rate of 3.800 and are at the second spot.
Why India need South Africa to beat the West Indies?
If South Africa defeats West Indies, it will be the best outcome for India to advance into the semi-final. However, if the Caribbean side beats South Africa, the path will get trickier for South Africa as they will need a big victory to go into the last four.
If South Africa wins, they will get to four points and will have a superior net run rate than the other teams. India will then need to beat Zimbabwe and the West Indies, which will take them to four points while the West Indies is stuck at two points.
However,.if West Indies defeat South Africa, it will be tough for India as three teams might end up on four points. In such a case, net run rate will come into play, and India already have disadvantage in that front. So, for India, it is important that South Africa beat the West Indies for a smooth path to the semis of the tournament.
How India can overtake South Africa in net run rate
India will have tough targets to achieve to progress into the semifinal if West Indies beat South Africa. Against Zimbabwe, if India post 220 or batting first, they will need to bowl out Zimbabwe for around 120 or less. If they are chasing a target of 150, they will need to complete the chase in eight overs.