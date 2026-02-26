ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: Why India Need South Africa To Beat West Indies In Super 8 Clash In Ahmedabad?

Hyderabad: As the T20 World Cup 2026 is in its business end, every team is now looking to go past the Super 8 stage and book a berth in the semifinal. India are in a tough situation currently, with their own fate not in their hands anymore. India lost to South Africa in their opening Super 8 game, and they don’t have their fate in their own hands anymore. West Indies are at the top of the points table in Group 2 with a net run rate of 5.350. South Africa are at the second position with a net run rate of 3.800 and are at the second spot.

Why India need South Africa to beat the West Indies?

If South Africa defeats West Indies, it will be the best outcome for India to advance into the semi-final. However, if the Caribbean side beats South Africa, the path will get trickier for South Africa as they will need a big victory to go into the last four.