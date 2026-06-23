Why Was France vs Iraq World Cup 2026 Fixture Delayed Midway?
France vs Iraq match was paused at half-time after an unexpected weather alert in Philadelphia.
Published : June 23, 2026 at 10:14 AM IST
Hyderabad: The World Cup 2026 Group I clash between France and Iraq was concluded on Monday with the former winning 3-0 in the fixture. Kylian Mbappe stole the show in the Phialdelphia scoring two goals in the match. However, the fixture witnessed an unusual occurrence as the game was suspended for almost two hours after the first half. The halt came due to the adverse weather conditions, but the stoppage has sent football fans into a discussion around why the game was suspended for a long period.
Why was the France vs Iraq World Cup game delayed?
Just minutes before the suspension, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a tornado watch for the Philadelphia area, which compelled the stadium officials to immediately activate the emergency safety protocols.
Start of 2nd half France vs Iraq delayed by heavy storms. Fans told to seek shelter pic.twitter.com/BLhZtv3z7k— Martin Frank (@Mfranknfl) June 23, 2026
As soon as the first half was concluded, the stadium's public address system instructed the fans to evacuate outdoor seating areas and seek shelter inside the concourses as a safety measure for the global fans.
According to the severe weather protocol, a match must remain halted for at least 30 minutes after an alert is issued once conditions are deemed safe. Players can enter the pitch for a 15-minute warm-up before the start.
🚨⛈️ The second half of France vs Iraq has been SUSPENDED due to lightning activity in the area. ⚡️🚫🇫🇷🇮🇶— BABATUNDE😍 (@dapson12460) June 23, 2026
The match has entered FIFA's 'Severe Weather Mode', with play delayed until conditions are deemed safe. ⏳🌩️
🚨 The France/Iraq match will resume in 50 minutes time.
Expected delay and restart time in adverse weather conditions alert
There is no specific time period mentioned, except for a 30-minute halt when play is stopped due to weather alerts. During last year’s Club World Cup in the USA, six matches were suspended due to adverse weather conditions.
FIFA doesn’t have its own weather regulations and so follows guidance issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Under these conditions, if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium, the match must be immediately halted for safety reasons. Also, World Cup regulations instruct that if a match cannot resume on the same day, it should be replayed later starting from the same minute at which the game was paused.