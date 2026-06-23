ETV Bharat / sports

Why Was France vs Iraq World Cup 2026 Fixture Delayed Midway?

Hyderabad: The World Cup 2026 Group I clash between France and Iraq was concluded on Monday with the former winning 3-0 in the fixture. Kylian Mbappe stole the show in the Phialdelphia scoring two goals in the match. However, the fixture witnessed an unusual occurrence as the game was suspended for almost two hours after the first half. The halt came due to the adverse weather conditions, but the stoppage has sent football fans into a discussion around why the game was suspended for a long period.

Why was the France vs Iraq World Cup game delayed?

Just minutes before the suspension, the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) had issued a tornado watch for the Philadelphia area, which compelled the stadium officials to immediately activate the emergency safety protocols.

As soon as the first half was concluded, the stadium's public address system instructed the fans to evacuate outdoor seating areas and seek shelter inside the concourses as a safety measure for the global fans.