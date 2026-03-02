Explained: Why Cricketers Apply White Cream On Face And Wear Black Tape Under Their Eyes?
Cricketers are often seen applying white cream on their faces and wearing black tape under the eyes.
Published : March 2, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cricket is one of the most popular sports worldwide. While watching cricket matches, fans often see players applying white cream on their faces. When one talks about the cricketers applying white cream on their faces, the picture of the legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds comes to mind, with his face paint in white.
Also, some of the cricketers apply black tape under their eyes just like the Caribbean star Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Recently, Steve Smith also appeared with black tape under the eyes in the Big Bash League.
The following are the details of the white cream used by the cricketers, and also why they wear black tape under the eye.
What is the white cream that cricketers apply?
The white cream used by the cricketers, usually on the face and lips, is zinc oxide-based sunscreen. It forms a layer of cream that reflects harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Unlike the sunscreens that absorb the sunrays, zinc oxide sunscreen acts as a shield which prevents sunburn, rashes and long-term skin damage.
Purposes of white cream
Cricketers spend hours under the sun, and so the Zinc Oxide plays a key role in protecting them from the harsh effects of sunlight.
|Reason
|Explanation
|UV protection
|Zinc oxide reflects harmful rays and prevents sunburn or tanning.
|Prevents skin issues
|The relentless exposure to UV rays can lead to severe skin conditions, and the cream reduces the risk of players getting affected.
|Reduces glare
|Not only does it help players protect themselves from the sun, but it also helps them focus better under bright sunlight in the field.
|Moisturises the Skin
|Prevents dryness and dehydration, which might be caused by heat.
|Non-Sticky Protection
|The cream stays intact even with heavy sweating during play.
Famous cricketers known for using white cream
Andrew Symonds - Famous for applying Zinc Oxide cream on his lips and face
Shane Warne - The Australian leg-spinner used to paint his cheeks white with the Zinc Oxide cream
Elysse Perry - Perry has often been seen using Zinc Oxide cream
Virat Kohli - The star Indian batter uses the white cream very often
When was the zinc oxide sunscreen used for the first time?
Reportedly, zinc oxide sunscreen has been used by cricketers to protect the skin from UV rays since the 1940s. The first zinc cream used as a sunscreen was invented in 1940 by the Fauldings Pharmaceutical Company in Adelaide, Australia
Why do cricketers use black tape under their eyes?
The black tape is used by the cricketer to reduce the glare from bright sunlight or artificial floodlight during the day-night matches. It also enhances their ability to track the ball. This improves contrast sensitivity.
Purpose of using black tape
|Reason
|Explanation
|Glare reduction
|The strips absorb the light and reduce the glare by 50-60 %.
|Improved visibility
|That helps the players spot the ball’s seam better under intense, high-contrast lighting.
|Sensitivity management
|Some players use them to manage eye sensitivity to harsh lights.