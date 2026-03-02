ETV Bharat / sports

Explained: Why Cricketers Apply White Cream On Face And Wear Black Tape Under Their Eyes?

Hyderabad: Cricket is one of the most popular sports worldwide. While watching cricket matches, fans often see players applying white cream on their faces. When one talks about the cricketers applying white cream on their faces, the picture of the legendary Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds comes to mind, with his face paint in white.

Also, some of the cricketers apply black tape under their eyes just like the Caribbean star Shivnarine Chanderpaul. Recently, Steve Smith also appeared with black tape under the eyes in the Big Bash League.

The following are the details of the white cream used by the cricketers, and also why they wear black tape under the eye.

What is the white cream that cricketers apply?

The white cream used by the cricketers, usually on the face and lips, is zinc oxide-based sunscreen. It forms a layer of cream that reflects harmful UVA and UVB rays from the sun. Unlike the sunscreens that absorb the sunrays, zinc oxide sunscreen acts as a shield which prevents sunburn, rashes and long-term skin damage.

Purposes of white cream

Cricketers spend hours under the sun, and so the Zinc Oxide plays a key role in protecting them from the harsh effects of sunlight.