ETV Bharat / sports

Similar Actions, Different Sactions; Why Shanaka Is Banned From PSL For One Year While Muzarabani Faced Two-Year Ban?

Hyderabad: After Blessing Muzarbani, another cricketer was punished by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. Sri Lankan pacer Dasun Shanaka, who is currently part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been handed a one-year ban. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the decision through an official statement.

Why is Shanaka banned for one year from PSL?

The PCB said in its statement that the Sri Lankan cricketer’s withdrawal from PSL "constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement." The board also added in their statement that his withdrawal was not on the grounds recognised within the existing contractual framework. Thus, Shanaka will not be a part of the PSL 2027.

Lahore Qalanders brought Shanaka for an approximate amount of USD 27,000. However, before the start of the IPL season, RR named him as an injury replacement for Sam Curran for a price of around USD 214,000. With the move, Shanaka returned to the IPL after a gap of three years, but he is yet to play a match.

Notably, before Shanaka, Zimbabwe’s left-arm seamer Blessing Muzarabani was banned for two PSL seasons for pulling out from the deal with Islamabad United in favour of his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.