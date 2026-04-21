Similar Actions, Different Sactions; Why Shanaka Is Banned From PSL For One Year While Muzarabani Faced Two-Year Ban?
While Blessing Muzarbani was handed a two-year ban by PSL, Dasun Shanakas has been slapped with a one-year ban.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST
Hyderabad: After Blessing Muzarbani, another cricketer was punished by the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Monday. Sri Lankan pacer Dasun Shanaka, who is currently part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) team Rajasthan Royals (RR), has been handed a one-year ban. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the decision through an official statement.
Why is Shanaka banned for one year from PSL?
The PCB said in its statement that the Sri Lankan cricketer’s withdrawal from PSL "constituted a clear breach of both the Player Registration terms and the Tripartite Agreement." The board also added in their statement that his withdrawal was not on the grounds recognised within the existing contractual framework. Thus, Shanaka will not be a part of the PSL 2027.
🚨 DASUN SHANAKA HANDED 1-YEAR PSL BAN! 🚨— Yogesh Goswami (@yogeshgoswami_) April 21, 2026
◾ Withdrawn from PSL 2026 after being picked by Lahore Qalandars 👀
◾ Joined RR in IPL as replacement for Sam Curran 🔁
◾ PSL takes strict action over contract breach 🚫 #PSL2026 #IPL2026 pic.twitter.com/0ERHmuYyzw
Lahore Qalanders brought Shanaka for an approximate amount of USD 27,000. However, before the start of the IPL season, RR named him as an injury replacement for Sam Curran for a price of around USD 214,000. With the move, Shanaka returned to the IPL after a gap of three years, but he is yet to play a match.
Notably, before Shanaka, Zimbabwe’s left-arm seamer Blessing Muzarabani was banned for two PSL seasons for pulling out from the deal with Islamabad United in favour of his stint with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.
Why was Muzarabani banned for two years, while Shanaka only for one?
The difference between the penalties for the action is said to stem from the apology issued by the Sri Lankan pacer.
"I deeply regret my decision to withdraw from the PSL and offer my sincere apologies to the people of Pakistan, the fans of PSL, and the wider cricket community. The PSL is a prestigious tournament, and I fully understand the disappointment caused by my actions. To the loyal fans of Lahore Qalandars, I am truly sorry for letting you down,” Shanaka was quoted in the PCB's statement.
"I must clarify that at the time I withdrew from the PSL I had no intention of joining any other tournament. I have the greatest respect for Pakistani fans and have always enjoyed my time in Pakistan. I hope to return to the PSL in the future with renewed dedication and the trust of the fans.”
A report from ESPNcricinfo claims that the apology played a role in reducing the sanction of the 34-year-old.
Players switching from PSL to IPL
The trend of players switching to PSL has been on the rise. Last season, Corbin Bosch left Peshawar Zalmi for the Mumbai Indians. This year, Blessing Muzarabani, Spencer Johnson (from Quetta Gladiators to Chennai Super Kings) and Dasun Shanaka have switched from PSL to IPL.