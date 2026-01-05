Why Australian Scorecards Show Wickets Before Runs Instead Of Runs Before Wickets?
The cricket scorecard in Australia follows an unusual pattern, showing wickets before runs due to a tradition set in the 19th century.
Hyderabad: While watching a match in the Ashes, many would have wondered why the cricket scores in Australia are exhibited in a different way. Usually, the general norm is to show runs before wickets. However, Australia follow a different tradition showing wickets before runs. Sometimes it might cause confusion for a newbie who is watching a cricket match in Australia for the first time due to the precedent set in the 19th century by a former Australian cricketer who went on to become the first curator of the Association Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground.
The tradition was started by a former Australian cricketer, and the idea was born out of a dislike for the usual English scorecards.
Why are cricket scorecards run backwards in Australia?
On Australian television, the cricket scorecards are depicted in an unusual manner. Generally, runs are shown before wickets, but Australia likes to go somewhat differently from the regular trend, showing wickets before runs. For example, in other parts of the world, you will read scorecards as 200/4, but in Australia, it is shown as 4/200.
The reason behind this unorthodox phenomenon is a tradition in the 19th century and the scoreboard designed by former Australian cricketer Ned Gregory.
After bidding adieu to his cricket career, Ned became a caretaker of the Military and Civil Ground and then moved on to become the first curator of the Association Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground. He designed and constructed the first mechanically adjustable scoreboard at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in 1986.
While working on the new scoreboard, Ned expressed his dislike of the English scorecards and was of the opinion that it didn’t provide ample information for the spectators present at the venue. He made some changes to the scoreboards, which included showing scorecards in a different manner. He went exactly opposite to the English practice of showing runs before wickets - a tradition that was started by England and was adopted by the other countries gradually.
The changes Gregory made were soon adopted, and other grounds in Australia also started practising the same afterwards. Notably, he made three scoreboards. The first was in use from 1896 until 1905, another was used from 1905 to 1924, and the third was built in 1923 and was in use until 1983. All these scoreboards retained a common thing in their layout - showing wickets before runs. A man’s idea had changed the scorecards on Australian soil.
Who was Ned Gregory?
The inventor behind the Australian way of writing scorecards made his Test debut in March 1877 in Melbourne and was part of the first-ever Test fixture played between Australia and England. It seems that Gregory had a knack of being part of the historically significant instances and became the first-ever batter to be dismissed for duck after England dismissed even before scoring a single run. Overall, he scored just 11 runs in two innings.
He played 16 first-class matches, scoring 470 runs, including two half-centuries.