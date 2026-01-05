ETV Bharat / sports

Why Australian Scorecards Show Wickets Before Runs Instead Of Runs Before Wickets?

Hyderabad: While watching a match in the Ashes, many would have wondered why the cricket scores in Australia are exhibited in a different way. Usually, the general norm is to show runs before wickets. However, Australia follow a different tradition showing wickets before runs. Sometimes it might cause confusion for a newbie who is watching a cricket match in Australia for the first time due to the precedent set in the 19th century by a former Australian cricketer who went on to become the first curator of the Association Ground and Sydney Cricket Ground.

The tradition was started by a former Australian cricketer, and the idea was born out of a dislike for the usual English scorecards.

Why are cricket scorecards run backwards in Australia?

On Australian television, the cricket scorecards are depicted in an unusual manner. Generally, runs are shown before wickets, but Australia likes to go somewhat differently from the regular trend, showing wickets before runs. For example, in other parts of the world, you will read scorecards as 200/4, but in Australia, it is shown as 4/200.

The reason behind this unorthodox phenomenon is a tradition in the 19th century and the scoreboard designed by former Australian cricketer Ned Gregory.