Who Is Rutba Shabir? Kashmir's 17-Year-Old MMA Gold Medalist Who Stunned Rival In 36 Seconds
Rutba knocked out her opponent in the opening round of the bantamweight final in Madhya Pradesh's Indore last month.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Srinagar: Rutba Shabir did not need much time to make her statement at the 9th MMA India National Championship. Thirty-six seconds were enough.
The 17-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir knocked out her opponent in the opening round of the bantamweight final at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) last month, producing a performance that earned her a gold medal and the Best Female Athlete award at the national championship.
For Rutba, however, the victory was not the finish line. "It's still the beginning. There is still a lot to learn," she told ETV Bharat. That answer perhaps says as much about the young fighter as her quick finish inside the cage.
Rutba is a Class 11 student at Government Higher Secondary School Amira Kadal in Srinagar. She represents Apex MMA and trains under Asif Hussain, the founder of MMA J&K and an official mixed martial arts coach for Team India.
Her national breakthrough has now placed her among the young athletes carrying Jammu and Kashmir's growing MMA movement onto the national stage.
Team J&K returned from the 9th MMA India National Championship with 10 medals. The haul included two gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Rutba and Babur Rayaan won gold, while Syed Azim, Musaib, Ashter and Shakir claimed silver. Abhishek, Umer, Masib and Maneeha won bronze.
Rutba's performance stood out. She was also later honored with the Best Female Youth Athlete award at the MMA India Awards Night.
For Hussain, the recognition is the result of years of work rather than one night of success. He said Rutba has trained under him for about eight to nine years. She initially competed in wushu before moving into MMA. She has spent roughly four to five years developing as an MMA fighter and has already won several medals at the national level. "She was not like this always," Hussain said, describing the transformation he has seen in her.
According to him, Rutba was initially slower and needed work on her agility. Her height and reach eventually became important advantages. A coach's job, Hussain said, is to identify those qualities and bring them out.
Rutba's reach has become one of her weapons. Hussain sometimes has her spar with boys in training, believing the experience helps sharpen her game. "They (boys) also feel the difference when they fight against her," he said. At 17, Rutba also has time on her side.
She currently competes in the youth category, where the rules differ from professional MMA. Hussain said she is expected to move into the junior category in the coming months. Professional and amateur MMA also operate under different rules, including restrictions on certain strikes at the youth and amateur levels.
Her journey is unfolding as MMA continues to establish a stronger presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain said MMA J&K began its work in the region around 2017. Since then, several athletes from the region have competed internationally.
Among them are Labeeb Feroz, who competed at the Asian Championship and won a medal, and Zaid Shabir Bhat, who also won an Asian Championship medal. Ayeera Chishti has competed at the world championship level.
Owais Yaqoob has taken another route. The J&K fighter has competed professionally and won a fight for Brave Combat Federation, giving the sport additional visibility in the region.
On August 2, 2026, Owais represented India in Bulgaria, another milestone for the region's MMA community. Rutba's breakthrough came only days before that on July 26.
While Owais was carrying the Indian flag abroad, Rutba was making her own statement in Indore. The most important part of Rutba's gold-medal performance may have happened before the opening bell.
Hussain said Rutba was nervous before the final, as most athletes are before an important contest. She approached him for advice. His instructions were simple. "Stay on the front foot. Make the first attack. Remain confident. Keep those instructions in mind."
Rutba followed them. "She applied exactly what I told her," Hussain said. Once the fight began, the nervousness disappeared. Rutba attacked with confidence and dominated her opponent before securing the first-round technical knockout (TKO) in 36 seconds.
Her father, Shabir Ahmad, watched the bout live. He said he could see the difference even before the contest started. Rutba appeared unusually confident. Her body language gave him the impression that she believed she was going to win.
When the stoppage came, the moment was even more emotional. Her father recalled reacting immediately after seeing Rutba finish the fight. "I jumped from my bed and told her grandparents...She has won gold."
For him, the medal was another chapter in a journey that began with his daughter's own interest in sport. He said the decision to pursue martial arts was Rutba's. His role was to support her.
Her father has always accompanied her to competitions and training, giving her the freedom to pursue the sport she wanted. Rutba remembers that support.
Asked whom she credits for her achievements, she did not name one person. "My parents. My father is very supportive...and then my coach," she said. That support has been particularly important in a sport that demands commitment at an early age.
Rutba's transition from wushu to MMA did not happen overnight. She already had experience as a striker when she entered MMA training. That background gave her a foundation, but MMA demanded more than striking.
It required her to adapt to a wider set of skills and situations. Hussain said the work over the past several years has helped her improve her agility and overall movement.
Rutba's physical attributes have also become part of her tactical identity. Her height gives her reach, allowing her to operate at a distance and challenge opponents before they can close in.
But Hussain believes her biggest advantage may be her development. "She is learning. She is getting stronger. And she is still young enough to add new elements to her game." That is why he believes the national title is only an early marker in her career.
Rutba appears to see it the same way. Winning gold did not convince her that she had arrived. Instead, it reinforced how much more she wants to learn. "I still have a lot to learn," Rutba, a resident of Srinagar's Hyderpora, said.
Rutba's success also comes at a time when the representation of women in sport is receiving greater attention. For a young woman competing in a combat sport, visibility can bring its own challenges.
Rutba's message is straightforward. When athletes step onto a mat or into a cage, their identity as athletes should come first. "We are sports players and nothing else," she said, emphasizing that women competing in sports should be treated with the same dignity and sporting focus as their male counterparts. That principle is also reflected in recent guidance for sports broadcasters.
The European Broadcasting Union's June 2026 report, Raising the Bar: Guidelines for respectful media coverage in women's athletics, calls for camera work that highlights athletes' technique, power and emotion while treating them with dignity. The report argues that respectful coverage does not reduce the quality of sports storytelling.
For Rutba, the focus is clear. Her story is about training, competition, discipline and performance. And right now, the numbers tell that story well. Thirty-six seconds. One national gold medal. Two major individual awards.
Hussain believes her potential is significant. He has watched her develop from a young athlete with raw ability into a national champion.
The challenge now is to keep improving without rushing the process.
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