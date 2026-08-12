ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Rutba Shabir? Kashmir's 17-Year-Old MMA Gold Medalist Who Stunned Rival In 36 Seconds

Srinagar: Rutba Shabir did not need much time to make her statement at the 9th MMA India National Championship. Thirty-six seconds were enough.

The 17-year-old from Jammu and Kashmir knocked out her opponent in the opening round of the bantamweight final at Indore (Madhya Pradesh) last month, producing a performance that earned her a gold medal and the Best Female Athlete award at the national championship.

For Rutba, however, the victory was not the finish line. "It's still the beginning. There is still a lot to learn," she told ETV Bharat. That answer perhaps says as much about the young fighter as her quick finish inside the cage.

Rutba is a Class 11 student at Government Higher Secondary School Amira Kadal in Srinagar. She represents Apex MMA and trains under Asif Hussain, the founder of MMA J&K and an official mixed martial arts coach for Team India.

MMA gold medalist Rutba Shabir (ETV Bharat)

Her national breakthrough has now placed her among the young athletes carrying Jammu and Kashmir's growing MMA movement onto the national stage.

Team J&K returned from the 9th MMA India National Championship with 10 medals. The haul included two gold, four silver and four bronze medals. Rutba and Babur Rayaan won gold, while Syed Azim, Musaib, Ashter and Shakir claimed silver. Abhishek, Umer, Masib and Maneeha won bronze.

Rutba's performance stood out. She was also later honored with the Best Female Youth Athlete award at the MMA India Awards Night.

For Hussain, the recognition is the result of years of work rather than one night of success. He said Rutba has trained under him for about eight to nine years. She initially competed in wushu before moving into MMA. She has spent roughly four to five years developing as an MMA fighter and has already won several medals at the national level. "She was not like this always," Hussain said, describing the transformation he has seen in her.

According to him, Rutba was initially slower and needed work on her agility. Her height and reach eventually became important advantages. A coach's job, Hussain said, is to identify those qualities and bring them out.

MMA gold medalist Rutba Shabir with coach Asif Hussain (Special Arrangement)

Rutba's reach has become one of her weapons. Hussain sometimes has her spar with boys in training, believing the experience helps sharpen her game. "They (boys) also feel the difference when they fight against her," he said. At 17, Rutba also has time on her side.

She currently competes in the youth category, where the rules differ from professional MMA. Hussain said she is expected to move into the junior category in the coming months. Professional and amateur MMA also operate under different rules, including restrictions on certain strikes at the youth and amateur levels.

Her journey is unfolding as MMA continues to establish a stronger presence in Jammu and Kashmir. Hussain said MMA J&K began its work in the region around 2017. Since then, several athletes from the region have competed internationally.

Among them are Labeeb Feroz, who competed at the Asian Championship and won a medal, and Zaid Shabir Bhat, who also won an Asian Championship medal. Ayeera Chishti has competed at the world championship level.

Owais Yaqoob has taken another route. The J&K fighter has competed professionally and won a fight for Brave Combat Federation, giving the sport additional visibility in the region.

On August 2, 2026, Owais represented India in Bulgaria, another milestone for the region's MMA community. Rutba's breakthrough came only days before that on July 26.