ETV Bharat / sports

Asian Games 2026 | Who Is Roshibina Devi? Meet India’s Silver Medalist In Wushu

Hyderabad: Indian wushu star Roshibina Devi continued shining at the Asian Level on Thursday and won silver at the Asian Games 2026 in the women’s 60kg sanda event. She lost to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu by 2-0 in the summit clash but registered her third successive podium finish at the Asian Games.

Notably, Roshibina had won a bronze medal in 2018 in Jakarta and 2023 in Hangzhou. She won India’s 13th medal at the Asian Games and they have 14 medals so far in the ongoing event.

Who is Roshibina Devi?

Roshibina Devi was born on December 30, 2000 in Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. The Indian athlete competes in Sanda, a combat discipline of Wushu which includes striking and a few throwing techniques.

Roshibia first announced herself at the Asian stage when she won a bronze medal in Jakarta 2018. She outplayed Pakistan's Mubashra Akhtar in the quarterfinals to secure herself at least a bronze medal and then suffered a defeat to China's Cai Yingying in the semis.

Five years later, she won silver after losing to China's Wu Xiaowei in the final. In 2023 she was conferred with the Arjuna Award for her contribution in the Indian sport.

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