Asian Games 2026 | Who Is Roshibina Devi? Meet India’s Silver Medalist In Wushu
Roshibina Devi won her third consecutive medal at the Asian Games with a silver in the women's 60kg sanda event.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Indian wushu star Roshibina Devi continued shining at the Asian Level on Thursday and won silver at the Asian Games 2026 in the women’s 60kg sanda event. She lost to China’s Zhang Xiaoyu by 2-0 in the summit clash but registered her third successive podium finish at the Asian Games.
Notably, Roshibina had won a bronze medal in 2018 in Jakarta and 2023 in Hangzhou. She won India’s 13th medal at the Asian Games and they have 14 medals so far in the ongoing event.
HISTORY MADE BY ROSHIBINA DEVI! 🇮🇳🥈— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) September 24, 2026
Asian Games 2026 | Wushu
Women’s Sanda 60kg | Final
Naorem Roshibina Devi (TAGG) secured the Silver Medal after a 0–2 defeat against Zhang Xiaoyu of China in the final.
With this medal, Roshibina has become the first Indian Wushu athlete… pic.twitter.com/B4zejJpURd
Who is Roshibina Devi?
Roshibina Devi was born on December 30, 2000 in Kwasiphai Mayai Leikai in Manipur’s Bishnupur district. The Indian athlete competes in Sanda, a combat discipline of Wushu which includes striking and a few throwing techniques.
Roshibia first announced herself at the Asian stage when she won a bronze medal in Jakarta 2018. She outplayed Pakistan's Mubashra Akhtar in the quarterfinals to secure herself at least a bronze medal and then suffered a defeat to China's Cai Yingying in the semis.
Five years later, she won silver after losing to China's Wu Xiaowei in the final. In 2023 she was conferred with the Arjuna Award for her contribution in the Indian sport.
Selection controversy before 2026 edition
Roshibina’s inclusion in the Indian contingent was at the last hour and it was not without controversy.
In the squad released by the Sports Ministry on August 22, Divyanshi Choudhary was named in the women's 60kg Sanda category. However, the Wushu Association of India (WAI) reported an injury to the former which paved way for Roshibina’s inclusion in the contingent.
💔 DISTURBING DEVELOPMENTS AHEAD OF ASIAN GAMES 2026— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 13, 2026
Indian Wushu athlete Divyanshi Choudhary has raised serious concerns after being dropped from the Asian Games squad at the last moment.
Divyanshi says she was fit and had beaten Roshibina Devi in the selection trials, but was…
According to a statement by the WAI, Divyanshi sustained a partial high-grade ACL tear and the medical team had refrained her from competitive activity and full training recovery.
Subsequently Divyanshi alleged that she was being harassed to make a place for Roshibina in the Wushu squad. She also claimed that she had defeated Roshibina in the selection trials.
However, she released another video a few days after accepting her exit saying she understands the federations’ decision and she will prioritize her health.
🚨 UPDATE- DIVYANSHI CHOUDHARY ACCEPTS ASIAN GAMES EXIT! 🇮🇳— The Khel India (@TheKhelIndia) September 13, 2026
After speaking with Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Divyanshi says she now understands WAI’s decision to prioritise her recovery from the ACL injury.
She says WAI & SAI have assured her of full support for recovery! https://t.co/Yb20JG79j9 pic.twitter.com/8XnMb25fkK
Roshibina’s impressive career
Roshibina has an impressive record outside the Asian Games as well. She won gold at the 2017 Asian Junior Championships and the 2019 South Asian Games. She was also gold medalist in the 2023 Moscow Wushu Stars.
Also, she won the International Wushu Federation's Female Athlete of the Year honour in 2023.