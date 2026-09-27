ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI 1st ODI | Who Is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians’ 26-Year-Old Batter To Make Debut

File photo: Naman Dhir ( IANS )

Hyderabad: India won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India announced the playing XI for the match and they handed a 26-year-old cricketer his debut. The right-handed batter has been impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians showcasing his all-round skills.

Naman received his maiden India cap from captain Shubman Gill before the toss. Naman had earned a maiden call-up for the West Indies series earlier this month and has also got a chance in the playing XI for the series opener today. Before making India debut, Naman had played 14 List A matches scoring 351 runs from 11 innings. He also picked seven wickets. Also, his highest individual score in List A cricket of 97. Naman has also experience of 20 First-Class and 61 T20 matches featuring for Punjab, India A and Mumbai Indians. Naman’s IPL career