IND vs WI 1st ODI | Who Is Naman Dhir? Mumbai Indians’ 26-Year-Old Batter To Make Debut
Naman Dhir has been impressive for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
Published : September 27, 2026 at 2:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: India won the toss and opted to bowl against West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. India announced the playing XI for the match and they handed a 26-year-old cricketer his debut. The right-handed batter has been impressive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Mumbai Indians showcasing his all-round skills.
Naman received his maiden India cap from captain Shubman Gill before the toss.
Naman had earned a maiden call-up for the West Indies series earlier this month and has also got a chance in the playing XI for the series opener today.
Nothing tops this feeling 🤌💙— BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2026
📸 Naman Dhir receives his maiden ODI cap from skipper Shubman Gill 🧢
Drop a 💙 in the replies to wish him the very best on his international debut 👇🇮🇳#TeamIndia | #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/qgCRZN7ujo
Before making India debut, Naman had played 14 List A matches scoring 351 runs from 11 innings. He also picked seven wickets. Also, his highest individual score in List A cricket of 97.
Naman has also experience of 20 First-Class and 61 T20 matches featuring for Punjab, India A and Mumbai Indians.
Naman’s IPL career
Naman has played for Mumbai Indians since the 2024 season and has accrued 710 runs from 37 fixtures so far. He played all 14 matches in the IPL 2026 edition and amassed 318 runs.
Naman has been in brilliant form in recent weeks. In the inaugural edition of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. He amassed 655 runs from 10 matches while playing for Amritsar Soormas with an average of 72.78 and a strike rate of 217.61. During the tournament, he played an impressive knock amassing 173 runs from just 64 deliveries.
#TeamIndia's Playing XI that will take the field today 🙌— BCCI (@BCCI) September 27, 2026
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/O2cs86p4gq#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/JBXg1CJXoC
India chose to bowl first
India opted to bowl first in the first ODI of the three-match series against West Indies. India are playing with four specialist bowlers and two all-rounders in the playing XI. Ravindra Jadeja and Nitish Kumar Reddy will be handling the all-round duties in the squad.
Playing XI
India: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (WK), Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (C & WK), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales