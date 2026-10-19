ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Mona Agarwal? Paralympic Medalist Sets Asian Para Games Ablaze

Hyderabad: India got off to a strong start in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Day 1 of the continental event. Mona Agarwal clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. India earned a double podium finish as Avani Lekhara won the silver medal in the same event.

Mona bagged 250 points in the final played at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery to set a new Games record. She surpassed the previous record of 249.6 points set by Avani in the previous edition at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

The final was a close encounter, with Mona’s tally reading 239.2 points against Avani's 239.1 before the last shot. South Korea's Yunri Lee won the bronze medal.

Who is Mona Agarwal?

Mona Agarwal is an Indian para shooter hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on August 11, 1987, she takes part in the SH1 category in rifle shooting.

Mona trains under the guidance of coach Yogesh Kumar. She has participated in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 events.

Mona has been consistently delivering at the global stage, and the recent medal at the Asian Para Games adds to her fame. Mona also won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Mona was phenomenal, winning one gold and one silver medal. She also booked a berth for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.