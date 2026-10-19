Who Is Mona Agarwal? Paralympic Medalist Sets Asian Para Games Ablaze
Mona Agarwal clinched gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.
Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST
Hyderabad: India got off to a strong start in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Day 1 of the continental event. Mona Agarwal clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. India earned a double podium finish as Avani Lekhara won the silver medal in the same event.
Mona bagged 250 points in the final played at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery to set a new Games record. She surpassed the previous record of 249.6 points set by Avani in the previous edition at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.
The final was a close encounter, with Mona’s tally reading 239.2 points against Avani's 239.1 before the last shot. South Korea's Yunri Lee won the bronze medal.
GOLDEN & SILVER GLORY! 🥇🥈🇮🇳🔥 A phenomenal double podium finish on the grand stage as our champions rule the shooting range in style! Mona Agarwal (TOPS Athlete) wins 🥇 Gold with a score of 250, creating a brand new Asian Para Games Record (surpassing the previous record of 249.6). She shows incredible progress, improving from her 6th-position finish at APG 2022 all the way to the top of the podium at APG 2026. Meanwhile, Avani Lekhara (TOPS Athlete) bags a stellar 🥈 Silver with a score of 249.6, successfully securing her quota for the LA2028 Paralympics and building upon her Gold win in this event at APG 2022. Together, they open India's medal tally with two glorious medals! A proud moment for the nation as our champions continue to shine! 🎯💪 #AsianParaGames2026 #ParaShooting #TeamIndia #Cheer4Bharat— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 19, 2026
Who is Mona Agarwal?
Mona Agarwal is an Indian para shooter hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on August 11, 1987, she takes part in the SH1 category in rifle shooting.
Mona trains under the guidance of coach Yogesh Kumar. She has participated in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 events.
Mona has been consistently delivering at the global stage, and the recent medal at the Asian Para Games adds to her fame. Mona also won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.
In the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Mona was phenomenal, winning one gold and one silver medal. She also booked a berth for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.
What is the SH1 category in para shooting?
SH1 is a category for para shooters who have lower limb impairments or impairments which do not require them to use a shooting stand to support the rifle. Athletes in this category can participate in rifle or pistol events. The event requires accuracy, concentration and control, with every shot playing a key role in deciding the final standings.
Mona Agarwal achievements
Gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 with an Asian Para Games record of 250.0 points.
Bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.
One gold and one silver medal at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships 2026 in Changwon, South Korea.
Secured a berth for India in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics with a podium finish at the 2026 World Championships.