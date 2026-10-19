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Who Is Mona Agarwal? Paralympic Medalist Sets Asian Para Games Ablaze

Mona Agarwal clinched gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday.

Mona Agarwal profile air rifle standing SH1
Asian Para Games (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 19, 2026 at 1:10 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: India got off to a strong start in the Asian Para Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, on Day 1 of the continental event. Mona Agarwal clinched a gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 event on Monday. India earned a double podium finish as Avani Lekhara won the silver medal in the same event.

Mona bagged 250 points in the final played at the Aichi Prefectural General Shooting Gallery to set a new Games record. She surpassed the previous record of 249.6 points set by Avani in the previous edition at the 2022 Hangzhou Games.

The final was a close encounter, with Mona’s tally reading 239.2 points against Avani's 239.1 before the last shot. South Korea's Yunri Lee won the bronze medal.

Who is Mona Agarwal?

Mona Agarwal is an Indian para shooter hailing from Jaipur, Rajasthan. Born on August 11, 1987, she takes part in the SH1 category in rifle shooting.

Mona trains under the guidance of coach Yogesh Kumar. She has participated in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 and women's 50m rifle three positions SH1 events.

Mona has been consistently delivering at the global stage, and the recent medal at the Asian Para Games adds to her fame. Mona also won bronze at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In the 2026 World Shooting Para Sport Championships in Changwon, South Korea, Mona was phenomenal, winning one gold and one silver medal. She also booked a berth for India for the Los Angeles 2028 Paralympic Games.

What is the SH1 category in para shooting?

SH1 is a category for para shooters who have lower limb impairments or impairments which do not require them to use a shooting stand to support the rifle. Athletes in this category can participate in rifle or pistol events. The event requires accuracy, concentration and control, with every shot playing a key role in deciding the final standings.

Mona Agarwal achievements

Gold medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 with an Asian Para Games record of 250.0 points.

Bronze medal in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 at the Paris 2024 Paralympics.

One gold and one silver medal at the World Shooting Para Sport Championships 2026 in Changwon, South Korea.

Secured a berth for India in the 2028 Los Angeles Paralympics with a podium finish at the 2026 World Championships.

TAGGED:

MONA AGARWAL PARALYMPIC MEDALIST
ASIAN PARA GAMES 2026
MONA AGARWAL PARALYMPIC
MONA AGARWAL DISABILITY
WHO IS MONA AGARWAL

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