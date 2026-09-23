Who Is Jay Meena? Meet India’s First-Ever Soft Tennis Medalist In Asian Games
India’s Jay Meena secured a bronze medal in the Asian Games 2026 in the soft tennis, securing the country's first medal in the competition.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 4:11 PM IST
Dewas/Hyderabad: Jay Meena scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 winning bronze medal in the soft tennis. Although Meena suffered a defeat in the semi-final against Japan's Takuya Kurosaka 2-4 in Aichi-Nagoya. The historic moment came for Meena when he beat Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in a seven-game contest ensuring a 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) win to book a berth in the semis.
India had already scripted a historic moment in the Asian Games when Suchika Tariyal won country’s first MMA medal. Jay then scripted a watershed moment for India securing a bronze in soft tennis, a sport which branched from lawn tennis.
A historic achievement for Indian Soft Tennis!— PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 23, 2026
Congratulations to Jay Meena on winning Bronze in the Men’s Individual event and becoming India’s first-ever Asian Games medallist in Soft Tennis. His achievement marks a memorable new chapter for the sport in India.
May this medal… pic.twitter.com/UMrKAyLrnY
Who is Jay Meena?
Just like the majority of the kids in the country, Meena wanted to be a cricketer in his young days. However, everything changed for him after joining Pioneer Public School in Dewas where he was introduced to soft tennis for the first time in his life.
His curiosity peaked eventually and he started getting involved in the sport as a ball boy. He gradually began playing and started his journey from school competitions. He advanced from the school competitions and eventually reached the nationals. His first international outing in the sport was at the age of 14 in Japan, a country where the sport originated.
Jay’s biggest achievement came in 2022 when he bagged the gold medal in men's singles at the 36th National Games in Gujarat. He became the men's singles national champion in 2025.
Jay’s rise in soft tennis
Two years back, Jay won India’s first-ever mixed doubles bronze medal at the World Soft Tennis Championships alongside Aadhya Tiwari. In 2025, he became the first Indian to win a bronze medal in the men's singles at the Asian Soft Tennis Championships after making it into the semifinals.
Jay is playing his third Asian Games after appearing in the 2018 Jakarta and 2023 Hangzhou Games.
Reactions of Jay Meena's family members
Jay's mother, Sanjana Meena said "My son has just one wish: to win a gold medal for the country. He has worked very hard at soft tennis. He was quite mischievous right from the start, but once he began playing soft tennis, he never looked back. Lord Ganesha is enshrined in our home, and I kept praying to Him that my son would bring glory to the nation."
Jay meena's younger borther Yash Meena also expressed his joy over the historic achievement.
"My brother's dream has come true. He always used to say that I should win a medal for the country."