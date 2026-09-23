ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Jay Meena? Meet India’s First-Ever Soft Tennis Medalist In Asian Games

Dewas/Hyderabad: Jay Meena scripted history at the Asian Games 2026 winning bronze medal in the soft tennis. Although Meena suffered a defeat in the semi-final against Japan's Takuya Kurosaka 2-4 in Aichi-Nagoya. The historic moment came for Meena when he beat Philippines' Sherwin Nuguit in a seven-game contest ensuring a 4-3 (0-4, 4-2, 2-4, 4-2, 5-3, 2-4, 7-5) win to book a berth in the semis.

India had already scripted a historic moment in the Asian Games when Suchika Tariyal won country’s first MMA medal. Jay then scripted a watershed moment for India securing a bronze in soft tennis, a sport which branched from lawn tennis.

Who is Jay Meena?

Just like the majority of the kids in the country, Meena wanted to be a cricketer in his young days. However, everything changed for him after joining Pioneer Public School in Dewas where he was introduced to soft tennis for the first time in his life.

His curiosity peaked eventually and he started getting involved in the sport as a ball boy. He gradually began playing and started his journey from school competitions. He advanced from the school competitions and eventually reached the nationals. His first international outing in the sport was at the age of 14 in Japan, a country where the sport originated.