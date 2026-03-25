ETV Bharat / sports

Who Is Aryaman Birla? Ex-Rajasthan Royals Pick Who Became RCB Chairman

The consortium agreed to a deal with United Spirits Limited (USL) for the ownership of the franchise.

The group is headed by the Aditya Birla Group (ABG), the Indian multinational headed by Kumar Mangalam Birla. The Times of India Group (ToI), along with Bolt Ventures, spearheaded by American sports tycoon David Blitzer—an owner with significant stakes in the Philadelphia 76ers and Crystal Palace—and the global private equity giant Blackstone (BX.N) are also involved in the consortium.

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League witnessed a historic deal on Tuesday as the Royal Challengers Bengaluru were sold for a value of Rs 1.78 billion (more than Rs 16,000 crore) on Tuesday.

Aryaman has seen a huge change in his fortune as he will now be the chairman of the consortium that owns RCB after being picked by the Rajasthan Royals for INR 30 Lakhs in the IPL auction 2018.

He is the son of Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairperson of Aditya Birla Group. He has been a former cricketer for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit. Notably, he has shared a dressing room with RCB captain Rajat Patidar and all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer.

The left-handed batter has featured in nine first-class matches for Madhya Pradesh, scoring 414 runs, including one hundred against Bengal at the Eden Gardens. He has also racked up 36 runs from four List A matches.

Although Aryaman was signed by Rajasthan Royals for a value of Rs 30 lakh, he didn’t play a single match for the franchise and was released ahead of the 2020 season.

What did Aryaman say after acquiring the franchise?

"It is a privilege to come together in this partnership to shape the next phase of growth for RCB. This partnership brings together a deep understanding of sports, media and consumer businesses. Together, we will continue to Play Bold - on the pitch, in the community, and for the fans who make RCB what it is," he said.