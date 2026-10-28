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Where To Watch WPL Auction 2027 In India? Live Streaming Details, Purse Remaining For Each Team And Top Players

RCB were winners of WPL 2026 ( IANS )

Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28, and the franchises will be gearing up with their strategies for the auction. A total of 146 players will compete for a total of 27 players in the bidding process. The auction will resume at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, marking the first occasion when the city will host the bidding process of the WPL.

The auction pool has 119 Indian players, laced with 22 capped players and 97 uncapped cricketers. Also, 27 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. Out of the 27 available slots, England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the players with highest base price of Rs 50 lakh each.

The Mumbai Indians were involved in a trade for Tarra Norris of the USA from UP Warriorz ahead of the auction. The move means UP Warriorz will be coming into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 3.75 crore. Most of the other franchises have a purse remaining below INR 2 Crore. The WPL is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027 and the teams will be aiming to build strong teams before they step on the field to clinch the title. Purse remaining for each team Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2 Mumbai Indians: 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1 Delhi Capitals: 1.10 crore. Remaining slots - 5, Overseas – 1 UP Warriorz: 3.65 crore. Remaining slots - 7, Overseas – 2 Gujarat Giants: 1.25 crore. Remaining slots - 3, Overseas – 1 Top Players to go under the hammer Sophie Molineux (Australia) - ₹50 lakh Jess Jonassen (Australia) - ₹40 lakh