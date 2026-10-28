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Where To Watch WPL Auction 2027 In India? Live Streaming Details, Purse Remaining For Each Team And Top Players

The WPL 2027 auction will be held in Kochi on October 28, with 146 players set to fight for 27 slots across franchises.

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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28, and the franchises will be gearing up with their strategies for the auction. A total of 146 players will compete for a total of 27 players in the bidding process. The auction will resume at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, marking the first occasion when the city will host the bidding process of the WPL.

The auction pool has 119 Indian players, laced with 22 capped players and 97 uncapped cricketers. Also, 27 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. Out of the 27 available slots, England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the players with highest base price of Rs 50 lakh each.

The Mumbai Indians were involved in a trade for Tarra Norris of the USA from UP Warriorz ahead of the auction. The move means UP Warriorz will be coming into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 3.75 crore. Most of the other franchises have a purse remaining below INR 2 Crore.

The WPL is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027 and the teams will be aiming to build strong teams before they step on the field to clinch the title.

Purse remaining for each team

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2

Mumbai Indians: 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1

Delhi Capitals: 1.10 crore. Remaining slots - 5, Overseas – 1

UP Warriorz: 3.65 crore. Remaining slots - 7, Overseas – 2

Gujarat Giants: 1.25 crore. Remaining slots - 3, Overseas – 1

Top Players to go under the hammer

Sophie Molineux (Australia) - ₹50 lakh

Jess Jonassen (Australia) - ₹40 lakh

Sophie Dunkley (England) - ₹50 lakh

Sarah Bryce (England) - ₹10 lakh

G. Kamalini (India) - ₹40 lakh

WPL 2027 auction live streaming details

What is the WPL 2027 auction timing?

The WPL 2027 auction will be held on October 28 from 5:30 PM IST.

Where will the WPL 2027 auction be held?

The WPL 2027 auction will take place in Kochi at the Grand Hyatt.

Where to watch the WPL 2027 auction on TV?

The WPL 2027 auction will be shown on television on the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch streaming of the WPL 2027 auction?

The live streaming of the WPL 2027 auction will be available on JioHotstar.

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WHERE TO WATCH WPL AUCTION 2027
WPL AUCTION 2027 LIVE STREAMING
WPL AUCTION TIMING
WPL AUCTION REMAINING PURSE

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