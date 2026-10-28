Where To Watch WPL Auction 2027 In India? Live Streaming Details, Purse Remaining For Each Team And Top Players
The WPL 2027 auction will be held in Kochi on October 28, with 146 players set to fight for 27 slots across franchises.
Published : October 28, 2026 at 10:27 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2027 auction is set to take place in Kochi, Kerala, on October 28, and the franchises will be gearing up with their strategies for the auction. A total of 146 players will compete for a total of 27 players in the bidding process. The auction will resume at 5:30 PM IST at the Grand Hyatt Kochi, marking the first occasion when the city will host the bidding process of the WPL.
The auction pool has 119 Indian players, laced with 22 capped players and 97 uncapped cricketers. Also, 27 overseas players are set to go under the hammer. Out of the 27 available slots, England's Sophia Dunkley and Australia's Sophie Molineux are the players with highest base price of Rs 50 lakh each.
No more waiting 🥳 #TATAWPL 𝗔𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗗𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘀 𝗛𝗘𝗥𝗘 🔨 Catch the #TATAWPLAuction 2027 Today at 5.30 PM IST! https://t.co/n4lKWo8Zn5— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
The Mumbai Indians were involved in a trade for Tarra Norris of the USA from UP Warriorz ahead of the auction. The move means UP Warriorz will be coming into the auction with the biggest purse of Rs 3.75 crore. Most of the other franchises have a purse remaining below INR 2 Crore.
𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝘼𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 🔨 @RCBTweets Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan talks about continuing the winning habit under Captain @mandhana_smriti and the return of Ellyse Perry 😎 Tune in to #TATAWPLAuction today at 5:30 PM IST ⏳ https://t.co/dGw24n5Pj4— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
The WPL is set to be played from January 14 to February 7, 2027 and the teams will be aiming to build strong teams before they step on the field to clinch the title.
Purse remaining for each team
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 1.15 crore. Remaining slots – 5, Overseas – 2
Mumbai Indians: 1 crore. Remaining slots – 7, Overseas – 1
Delhi Capitals: 1.10 crore. Remaining slots - 5, Overseas – 1
UP Warriorz: 3.65 crore. Remaining slots - 7, Overseas – 2
Gujarat Giants: 1.25 crore. Remaining slots - 3, Overseas – 1
IT'S AUCTION TIME IN KOCHI! 😍❤️👍 🔝 Talent, Big names & Bidding wars! The TATA WPL 2027 Auction promises to be a blockbuster affair! 🤩🔥 #TATAWPL Auction | WED, 28 OCT | Star Sports & JioHotstar https://t.co/vTieR6dhep— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) October 28, 2026
Top Players to go under the hammer
Sophie Molineux (Australia) - ₹50 lakh
Jess Jonassen (Australia) - ₹40 lakh
Sophie Dunkley (England) - ₹50 lakh
Sarah Bryce (England) - ₹10 lakh
G. Kamalini (India) - ₹40 lakh
WPL 2027 auction live streaming details
What is the WPL 2027 auction timing?
The WPL 2027 auction will be held on October 28 from 5:30 PM IST.
Where will the WPL 2027 auction be held?
The WPL 2027 auction will take place in Kochi at the Grand Hyatt.
Where to watch the WPL 2027 auction on TV?
The WPL 2027 auction will be shown on television on the Star Sports Network.
Where to watch streaming of the WPL 2027 auction?
The live streaming of the WPL 2027 auction will be available on JioHotstar.