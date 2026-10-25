Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico: Where To Watch, Date, Venue And All You Need To Know
Real Madrid will meet Barcelona in a supposedly thrilling contest at the Camp Nou.
Published : October 25, 2026 at 5:04 PM IST
Hyderabad: Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the highly anticipated El Clásico on Monday night. Barcelona are leading the league standings, so Real Madrid will be aiming to close the gap between them and the table toppers. Barcelona have been sensational in La Liga so far, winning all of their nine matches and collecting 27 points. However, Barcelona suffered a setback in the Champions League earlier this week, losing 2-4 against PSG.
On the other hand, Real Madrid have momentum on their side, winning their last four matches across La Liga and the Champions League. In the Spanish League, Real Madrid are in third position with 21 points, six behind Barcelona’s tally of 27.
This is how they arrive... #ELCLÁSICO https://t.co/nIz7E9oF1j— LALIGA English (@LaLigaEN) October 25, 2026
With both teams in fine form, the match is expected to be a thrilling encounter.
Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming details
When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico?
The El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place at the Camp Nou, Barcelona on October 26 at 1:30 AM IST.
One rivalry that stops the world ⏳🔥 This isn't just a game, it's #ELCLÁSICO, #Barcelona vs #RealMadrid, where time stops and football takes over! ⚽️ #LALIGA https://t.co/GT9mJ9y4tf— FanCode (@FanCode) October 25, 2026
Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in India?
FanCode will show the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico.
Head-to-head record
The matchup between the two teams has seen both of them dominating equally. Real Madrid and Barca have both won 106 matches each, while 52 matches ended in a draw from the 264 meetings between these two teams.
What did the managers say ahead of the match?
Barcelona manager Hansi Flick revealed that they are ready with the tactic to stop Kylian Mbappe from being a threat to them.
“How to stop Mbappe? The only way to do that is to position ourselves well without the ball and press him by advancing our defensive line. We know Real Madrid are one of the best teams in terms of set-pieces. So we’ll need to defend better than we did against Paris. We talked about it and rehearsed it."
The biggest rivalry in football takes centre stage this weekend 👀🔥 ELCLÁSICO is here, Real Madrid vs. Barcelona. Nothing bigger, nothing better 😤 Catch all the LALIGA action LIVE on FanCode 📲 #LALIGA #Barcelona #RealMadrid #ELCLÁSICO #Football https://t.co/jeIdFl6UGV— FanCode (@FanCode) October 20, 2026
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho made it clear that they should not be underestimated.
"I think the people who thought a week ago Barca would thrash us will keep thinking the same thing. People look at us like a finished product, but in football, finished products are difficult because they are never finished. We've been working for three months. This is the start of a product, we're in an initial phase where the coach is learning, analysing, bit by bit defining paths, the players are learning about the coach, comparing a team in this state, I think, is unfair."
Courtois out of El Clasico
Thibaut Courtois has been officially ruled out from the fixture due to a last-minute illness. Real Madrid confirmed ahead of the match that he is suffering from a flu-like illness and will not travel with the team to the venue. Illia Voloshyn has entered the squad list at his place.