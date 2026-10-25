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Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico: Where To Watch, Date, Venue And All You Need To Know

File Photo: Real Madrid football club ( AP )

Hyderabad: Barcelona will take on Real Madrid in the highly anticipated El Clásico on Monday night. Barcelona are leading the league standings, so Real Madrid will be aiming to close the gap between them and the table toppers. Barcelona have been sensational in La Liga so far, winning all of their nine matches and collecting 27 points. However, Barcelona suffered a setback in the Champions League earlier this week, losing 2-4 against PSG.

On the other hand, Real Madrid have momentum on their side, winning their last four matches across La Liga and the Champions League. In the Spanish League, Real Madrid are in third position with 21 points, six behind Barcelona’s tally of 27.

With both teams in fine form, the match is expected to be a thrilling encounter. Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming details When is the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico? The El Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid will take place at the Camp Nou, Barcelona on October 26 at 1:30 AM IST. Where to watch the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico live streaming in India? FanCode will show the live stream of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico. Head-to-head record