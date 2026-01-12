When Athletes Were Banned From Marquee Tournaments Due To Controversial Circumstances
There have been instances in the sporting world when athletes from a specific country were banned from taking part in global competitions.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 5:45 PM IST
Hyderabad: Bangladesh Cricket Board has been in the news recently after the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the team on the directive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the aftermath of the ongoing communal violence in Bangladesh. The decision hampered the cricketing ties between the two countries as Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their matches to Sri Lanka or a neutral venue.
However, this is not the first instance of an athlete from a specific nationality being barred by another country due to the strained ties between the two parties. There have been instances in the past where athletes of a specific country were banned from participating in the events held in another country, and the following list looks at such instances.
The Apartheid-era in South Africa
South African athletes were banned from participating in the Olympics between 1964 (Tokyo Games) to 1992 (Barcelona Games). It was due to an apartheid system of racial segregation. The system prevented non-white athletes from competing equally, which resulted in the international boycotts and South African athletes being banned from various competitions across the world. The International Olympic Committee banned the rainbow nation for refusing to end the racial discrimination in the sport.
However, they were welcomed into the world of sports after the end of apartheid in the early 1990s.
Aftermath of the Ukraine-Russia war
After Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, several sports federations, including the International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned Russian and Belarusian teams and officials from global competitions. Only a limited number of athletes from these countries have been permitted
to take part in the Games as "Individual Neutral Athletes" provided they do not actively support the war.
Iran-Israel Conflict
The conflict between the two neighbouring countries has been going on for a long time, and to date they have a sour relationship. Thus, Iran has a state policy which prevents its athletes from competing against Israeli athletes in various international sporting events. It has resulted in the International Judo Federation (IJF) banning Iran's judo federation for a span of four years.
Afghanistan athletes banned from the Melbourne Olympics
In 2000, Afghanistan was banned from the Melbourne Games because of the Taliban’s stance on women. The Afghan athletes participated in the 2024 Olympics, but under the red, green and black flag of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and not under the Taliban’s flag.