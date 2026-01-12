ETV Bharat / sports

When Athletes Were Banned From Marquee Tournaments Due To Controversial Circumstances

Hyderabad: Bangladesh Cricket Board has been in the news recently after the IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders released Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman was released by the team on the directive of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the aftermath of the ongoing communal violence in Bangladesh. The decision hampered the cricketing ties between the two countries as Bangladesh requested the ICC to shift their matches to Sri Lanka or a neutral venue.

However, this is not the first instance of an athlete from a specific nationality being barred by another country due to the strained ties between the two parties. There have been instances in the past where athletes of a specific country were banned from participating in the events held in another country, and the following list looks at such instances.

The Apartheid-era in South Africa

South African athletes were banned from participating in the Olympics between 1964 (Tokyo Games) to 1992 (Barcelona Games). It was due to an apartheid system of racial segregation. The system prevented non-white athletes from competing equally, which resulted in the international boycotts and South African athletes being banned from various competitions across the world. The International Olympic Committee banned the rainbow nation for refusing to end the racial discrimination in the sport.

South African athletes were banned during the apartheid system (AFP)

However, they were welcomed into the world of sports after the end of apartheid in the early 1990s.