ETV Bharat / sports

Bayern PSG Champions League: When And Where To Watch UCL Semi-Final Live Streaming?

Hyderabad: The stage is all set for one of the most anticipated games in the ongoing season of the UEFA Champions League. Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will square off against Bayern Munich in the semifinal of the competition. The two sides will lock horns at the Parc des Princes in Paris on April 29, and both teams will aim to put on their best performance in the first leg.

PSG qualified for the semifinal after beating Liverpool in the quarterfinal with a 2-0 aggregate win. Being the defending champions, PSG will aim to continue their winning momentum from the previous fixture and give a stern challenge to Bayern Munich, who are looking like one of the toughest teams in the world.

On the other hand, FC Bayern Munich reached the semifinal after beating 15-time champions Real Madrid. Under the Vincent Company, the German Giants have been excellent, and they will aim to produce a good showing in the upcoming match against PSG as well.

The two teams met in the quarterfinal last season, and PSG won the match, but this time Bayern won when the two sides met in the group stage clash.

PSG vs Bayern Munich live streaming details

When is the PSG vs Bayern Munich match?

The PSG vs Bayern Munich fixture will be played on Wednesday, April 29.