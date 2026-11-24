Gukesh Vs Sindarov World Chess Championship Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch For Free In India?
Defending champion D. Gukesh will be up against Uzbekistan's Javokhir Sindarov in the World Chess Championship starting on November 24.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Geneva (Switzerland): Defending champion D. Gukesh will start his World Championship title defence against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan. The Championship starts on November 24, with Game 1 to be played in Cologny, near Geneva, at 7:30 PM IST. It will be the youngest World Championship as both participants are 20 years old.
Gukesh became the youngest undisputed world champion at the age of 18 in 2024, defeating Ding Liren of China, but hasn’t won a solo tournament since. He had dismal results at the Prague International Chess Festival, Norway Chess and the Chennai Grand Masters and skipped the classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour. His classical rating has crashed down to 2710, and he is ranked 26th in the world, making him the lowest-rated reigning champion of the Elo era.
No other boards to watch. Now what? 🤔 ♟ Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026 🇮🇳 Gukesh D 🆚 Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 📍 Geneva, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🗓 Games: November 24 – December 12, 2026 #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/PomqSJUNwE— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 23, 2026
Sindarov became the youngest winner of the Candidates tournament on his debut. He also helped Uzbekistan win Open team gold at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand and is World No. 4.
World Champion & Challenger 🔥 ♟ Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026 🇮🇳 Gukesh D 🆚 Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 📍 Geneva, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🗓 Games: November 24 – December 12, 2026 🎥 Video credits to respective owners #GukeshSindarov https://t.co/ahm1482tnd— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 23, 2026
Head-to-head
Both the players have played three matches between them. One match ended in a draw while Sindarov has won twice.
“I’m obviously here to win, but also to cherish the experience...”— World Champion Gukesh D ♟ Salesforce FIDE World Championship 2026 🇮🇳 Gukesh D 🆚 Javokhir Sindarov 🇺🇿 📍 Geneva, Switzerland 🇨🇭 🗓 Games: November 24 – December 12, 2026 🎙️ Watch full interview: https://t.co/ahEPhi8A6F #GukeshSindarov— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) November 23, 2026
What will be the format of the World Chess Championship?
The match will be played over 14 classical games. The first player to bag 7.5 points will win the title. If the score is level at 14 games, shorter-format tiebreaks will be played to decide the winner. Each player gets 120 minutes for the first 40 moves and 30 more minutes for the rest of the game.
When will the Gukesh Vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 Game 1 will be played?
Game 1 of the World Chess Championship 2026 will be played on Tuesday, November 24.
Where will the Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 be held?
The match will be played at the Fondation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Geneva, Switzerland.
What time will the Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 start?
The Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship will kick off at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch the Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026?
The Gukesh vs Sindarov World Chess Championship match will be shown on the official FIDE chess YouTube channel and Twitch channel. Channels like Chess.com India will also provide coverage and analysis of the match.
Gukesh vs Sindarov schedule
|Date
|Day
|Event
|Start Time (IST)
|Nov 24, 2026
|Tuesday
|Game 1
|7:30 PM
|Nov 25, 2026
|Wednesday
|Game 2
|7:30 PM
|Nov 26, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 3
|7:30 PM
|Nov 27, 2026
|Friday
|Rest Day
|—
|Nov 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Game 4
|7:30 PM
|Nov 29, 2026
|Sunday
|Game 5
|7:30 PM
|Nov 30, 2026
|Monday
|Game 6
|7:30 PM
|Dec 1, 2026
|Tuesday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 2, 2026
|Wednesday
|Game 7
|7:30 PM
|Dec 3, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 8
|7:30 PM
|Dec 4, 2026
|Friday
|Game 9
|7:30 PM
|Dec 5, 2026
|Saturday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 6, 2026
|Sunday
|Game 10
|7:30 PM
|Dec 7, 2026
|Monday
|Game 11
|7:30 PM
|Dec 8, 2026
|Tuesday
|Game 12
|7:30 PM
|Dec 9, 2026
|Wednesday
|Rest Day
|—
|Dec 10, 2026
|Thursday
|Game 13
|7:30 PM
|Dec 11, 2026
|Friday
|Game 14
|7:30 PM
|Dec 12, 2026
|Saturday
|Tiebreaks & Closing Ceremony (if tied 7–7)
|7:30 PM