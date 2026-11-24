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Gukesh Vs Sindarov World Chess Championship Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch For Free In India?

Geneva (Switzerland): Defending champion D. Gukesh will start his World Championship title defence against Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan. The Championship starts on November 24, with Game 1 to be played in Cologny, near Geneva, at 7:30 PM IST. It will be the youngest World Championship as both participants are 20 years old.

Gukesh became the youngest undisputed world champion at the age of 18 in 2024, defeating Ding Liren of China, but hasn’t won a solo tournament since. He had dismal results at the Prague International Chess Festival, Norway Chess and the Chennai Grand Masters and skipped the classical legs of the Grand Chess Tour. His classical rating has crashed down to 2710, and he is ranked 26th in the world, making him the lowest-rated reigning champion of the Elo era.

Sindarov became the youngest winner of the Candidates tournament on his debut. He also helped Uzbekistan win Open team gold at the Chess Olympiad in Samarkand and is World No. 4.

Head-to-head

Both the players have played three matches between them. One match ended in a draw while Sindarov has won twice.

What will be the format of the World Chess Championship?

The match will be played over 14 classical games. The first player to bag 7.5 points will win the title. If the score is level at 14 games, shorter-format tiebreaks will be played to decide the winner. Each player gets 120 minutes for the first 40 moves and 30 more minutes for the rest of the game.

When will the Gukesh Vs Sindarov World Chess Championship 2026 Game 1 will be played?