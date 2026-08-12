East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Telecast Details: Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Qualifiers Match?
East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Telecast Details: All the information about the live telecast of the match.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal will draw swords against Kuwait’s league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off preliminary stage clash with the AFC Champions League 2 spot at stake. The winner will move to the AFC Champions League 2, while the loser will feature in the group stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.
East Bengal dished out an impressive performance in the ISL 2025-26 season and capped off the campaign with a victory against Inter Kashi in the summit clash by 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21.
The occasion put an end to the team’s 22-year wait to win a national top-flight title. The team clinched their maiden ISL title after making an appearance in the tournament for the first time in 2020-21 and also won their first National League crown since the 2003-04 season when the top-tier tournament was known as the National Football League.
FROM INDIA TO ASIA 🇮🇳🌏— FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2026
East Bengal FC are ready for their continental test against Al-Arabi SC! 🔥
Edmund. Bipin. Dani.
One mission. Take on Asia 💪
Catch all the AFC Champions League Two Qualifier action LIVE on FanCode 📲#Football #AFCChampionsLeagueTwo #EastBengalFC… pic.twitter.com/dTHKispztU
The following are the East Bengal vs Al Arabi live telecast details
When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match be played?
The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will be played on Wednesday, August 12.
When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match start?
The AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will be played from 7 PM IST.
Which stadium will host the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match?
The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.
ISL Champions East Bengal are back on the continental stage 🔴🟡— FanCode (@FanCode) August 12, 2026
Watch East Bengal FC vs Al Arabi SC LIVE tonight at 7 PM only on FanCode 📲#AFCChampionsLeagueTwo #EastBengalFC #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/LecLnFg9DX
Where to watch the East Bengal vs Al Arabi live telecast?
The live telecast of the East Bengal vs Al Arabi AFC Champions League 2 is not available in India.
Where to watch the live stream of the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match?
The live streaming of the key clash will be available on the FanCode app and website.