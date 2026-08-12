ETV Bharat / sports

East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Telecast Details: Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Qualifiers Match?

Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal will draw swords against Kuwait’s league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off preliminary stage clash with the AFC Champions League 2 spot at stake. The winner will move to the AFC Champions League 2, while the loser will feature in the group stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.

East Bengal dished out an impressive performance in the ISL 2025-26 season and capped off the campaign with a victory against Inter Kashi in the summit clash by 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21.

The occasion put an end to the team’s 22-year wait to win a national top-flight title. The team clinched their maiden ISL title after making an appearance in the tournament for the first time in 2020-21 and also won their first National League crown since the 2003-04 season when the top-tier tournament was known as the National Football League.

The following are the East Bengal vs Al Arabi live telecast details

When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match be played?

The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will be played on Wednesday, August 12.