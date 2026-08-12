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East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Telecast Details: Where To Watch AFC Champions League Two Qualifiers Match?

East Bengal vs Al Arabi Live Telecast Details: All the information about the live telecast of the match.

east bengal vs al arabi live streaming
East Bengal football club (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Reigning Indian Super League (ISL) champions East Bengal will draw swords against Kuwait’s league runners-up Al Arabi SC in a one-off preliminary stage clash with the AFC Champions League 2 spot at stake. The winner will move to the AFC Champions League 2, while the loser will feature in the group stage of the 2026/27 AFC Challenge League.

East Bengal dished out an impressive performance in the ISL 2025-26 season and capped off the campaign with a victory against Inter Kashi in the summit clash by 2-1 at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan on May 21.

The occasion put an end to the team’s 22-year wait to win a national top-flight title. The team clinched their maiden ISL title after making an appearance in the tournament for the first time in 2020-21 and also won their first National League crown since the 2003-04 season when the top-tier tournament was known as the National Football League.

The following are the East Bengal vs Al Arabi live telecast details

When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match be played?

The East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will be played on Wednesday, August 12.

When will the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match start?

The AFC Champions League 2 qualifier clash will be played from 7 PM IST.

Which stadium will host the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match?

The match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

Where to watch the East Bengal vs Al Arabi live telecast?

The live telecast of the East Bengal vs Al Arabi AFC Champions League 2 is not available in India.

Where to watch the live stream of the East Bengal vs Al-Arabi AFC Champions League 2 qualifier match?

The live streaming of the key clash will be available on the FanCode app and website.

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EAST BENGAL VS AL ARABI LIVE
LIVE TELECAST EAST BENGAL VS ARABI
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2
AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2

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