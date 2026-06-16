ETV Bharat / sports

India To Play Three Matches In A Single Day! Where And How To Watch Details?

Hyderabad: Wednesday will be a special day in the history of Indian cricket. On the 17th, Indian cricket fans will witness a total of three matches. Below is the information about which teams India will be playing against and what time the matches will start. Tomorrow, the India senior men's team, women's team and India 'A' teams will be taking on the field. The women's team will play a T20 match, while the men's teams will play ODIs.

India A vs Afghanistan A

The India 'A' vs Afghanistan 'A' match will be played at 10:00 AM. Tilak Varma will lead the Indian team in the triangular series involving Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A'. If India wins this match, they will likely make it to the final.

The Indian team, which has already played three matches, has won once against Sri Lanka. However, they have lost one match each against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Probable XI

India: Prabhasimran Singh (WK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Verma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anud Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.

Afghanistan: Imran Mir (WK), Hassan Isakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmed Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Khalil Gurbaz, Zaheer Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi.

Where and how to watch India A vs Afghanistan A live streaming?

The match between India A and Afghanistan A will be broadcast on the Sony Liv channel.

India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI

Tomorrow at 1:30 PM, Shubman Gill-led Team India will face Afghanistan. Having already won one match in this three-match ODI series, Team India is aiming to win the series by winning the second match.

Head to head record

India and Afghanistan have played 5 ODIs so far. India has won 4 matches and continues its dominance. One match has been abandoned. Afghanistan has not won a single ODI against India yet.