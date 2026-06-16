India To Play Three Matches In A Single Day! Where And How To Watch Details?
Team India will play three cricket matches on a single day on Wednesday. The following are the second live streaming details.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 4:58 PM IST
Hyderabad: Wednesday will be a special day in the history of Indian cricket. On the 17th, Indian cricket fans will witness a total of three matches. Below is the information about which teams India will be playing against and what time the matches will start. Tomorrow, the India senior men's team, women's team and India 'A' teams will be taking on the field. The women's team will play a T20 match, while the men's teams will play ODIs.
India A vs Afghanistan A
The India 'A' vs Afghanistan 'A' match will be played at 10:00 AM. Tilak Varma will lead the Indian team in the triangular series involving Sri Lanka 'A' and Afghanistan 'A'. If India wins this match, they will likely make it to the final.
The Indian team, which has already played three matches, has won once against Sri Lanka. However, they have lost one match each against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.
Probable XI
India: Prabhasimran Singh (WK), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Verma (C), Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Nishant Sindhu, Anud Roy, Arshad Khan, Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur.
Afghanistan: Imran Mir (WK), Hassan Isakhil, Khalid Taniwal, Ijaz Ahmed Ahmadzai, Bahir Shah, Ishaq Rahimi (WK), Khalil Gurbaz, Zaheer Khan, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Farmanullah Safi.
Where and how to watch India A vs Afghanistan A live streaming?
The match between India A and Afghanistan A will be broadcast on the Sony Liv channel.
India vs Afghanistan 2nd ODI
Tomorrow at 1:30 PM, Shubman Gill-led Team India will face Afghanistan. Having already won one match in this three-match ODI series, Team India is aiming to win the series by winning the second match.
Head to head record
India and Afghanistan have played 5 ODIs so far. India has won 4 matches and continues its dominance. One match has been abandoned. Afghanistan has not won a single ODI against India yet.
Probable XI
India: Shubhaman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (WK), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsha Dubey, Gurnoor Brar, Arsh Singh, Krishna Krishna.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Saidiqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, AM Ghazanfar, Mohammad Salim Safi, Zia ur Rehman Sharifi.
Where and how to watch India vs Afghanistan live streaming?
The match between the two teams will be broadcast live on Star Sports. There will be live streaming on the Star Sports network.
India vs Netherlands Women’s T20 World Cup
On the same day at 7:00 PM, the Women's T20 World Cup match will be played between the Indian women's team and the Netherlands. Coming off a win against Pakistan, the Indian women will aim to win this match as well. This match will also be held at Headingley in Leeds, England.
Probable XI
India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemima Rodriguez, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Bharathi Phulmali, Richa Ghosh (WK), Deepti Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Shreyanka Patil, Shri Kranti Charaun, Sri Charaun.
Netherlands: Star Challies, Sanya Khurana, Phoebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (na/v.key), Robin Rijke, Iris Zwilling, Heather Seegers, Frederik Overdijk, Caroline de Lange, Silver Seegers, Isabelle Vonning.
India vs Netherlands live streaming details
The match will be broadcast on Star Sports.