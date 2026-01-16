BBL Introduces Designated Batter Who Won’t Have To Field In New Rule
Big Bash League has introduced a ‘designated hitter’ rule, which will be implemented from the next season.
Published : January 16, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Big Bash League (BBL) is known as a hub of innovation, as the league continually tries new things to compete with major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL). X-factor, power surge, bat flip, and keep the ball rules are some of the examples where the league brought a unique rule in place. BBL has now come up with another innovation with the ‘designated hitter’ rule.
The latest innovation in the league is the ‘Designated Batter (DB)’ and also the designated fielder (DF) through a rule which will be implemented from the next season. Each team can nominate a DB in their playing XI and a DF from the remaining lineup at the time of the toss. The DB will be allowed only to play as a specialist batter, and he won’t be allowed to take the field when his team is bowling. The DF would replace him when the team takes the field, and he can only field (including keeping wickets). Notably, the DF won’t be able to bat or bowl.
A new innovation will change the way BBL is played from the next season 👀 https://t.co/FNeKFmHnnF— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 15, 2026
For example, Travis Head can be named as a DB by Adelaide Strikers if he has nominal injury concerns. Head plays his innings and gets dismissed. The left-hander won’t have to come to the field in the second innings, and the Strikers can send their best fielder as DF in such a case.
Is it similar to the Impact Player rule?
Although the rule appears like the Impact player rule to some extent, it doesn’t make the match a 12vs12 contest. The DB is chosen from the playing XI, and neither the DB nor the DF can bowl, so it doesn’t change the balance of the team.
BBL new rule 🚨— Akshay Kumar (@Aksy1412Kumar) January 16, 2026
Teams can now name a Designated Hitter who only bats (no fielding/bowling), balanced by a Designated Fielder who only fields. Optional rule, aimed at boosting fireworks & managing star players’ workload. 🏏🔥
Players who can benefit from the rule
The rule aims to benefit veteran players like Chris Lynn and Glenn Maxwell, who can just bat and reduce the workload they might face while fielding. Mainly, the rule will manage the workload of the senior players like Lynn.