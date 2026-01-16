ETV Bharat / sports

BBL Introduces Designated Batter Who Won’t Have To Field In New Rule

Hyderabad: The Big Bash League (BBL) is known as a hub of innovation, as the league continually tries new things to compete with major tournaments like the Indian Premier League (IPL). X-factor, power surge, bat flip, and keep the ball rules are some of the examples where the league brought a unique rule in place. BBL has now come up with another innovation with the ‘designated hitter’ rule.

The latest innovation in the league is the ‘Designated Batter (DB)’ and also the designated fielder (DF) through a rule which will be implemented from the next season. Each team can nominate a DB in their playing XI and a DF from the remaining lineup at the time of the toss. The DB will be allowed only to play as a specialist batter, and he won’t be allowed to take the field when his team is bowling. The DF would replace him when the team takes the field, and he can only field (including keeping wickets). Notably, the DF won’t be able to bat or bowl.

For example, Travis Head can be named as a DB by Adelaide Strikers if he has nominal injury concerns. Head plays his innings and gets dismissed. The left-hander won’t have to come to the field in the second innings, and the Strikers can send their best fielder as DF in such a case.