ETV Bharat / sports

What Happens If IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Between RR And GT Gets Abandoned?

Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are all set to square off in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026. These two teams are up against each other for the third time in the season but this time a place in the final is at stake, unlike the previous clashes. The matchup is evenly contested this season so far, with RR beating GT by six runs in one match while GT scripting a 77-run win in the other.

GT suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which resulted in a 92-run defeat for them. The team will hope that their top three fires on Friday when they take on RR.

For RR, the storm named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has wreaked havoc, smashing all the opposition bowlers. Also, in the Eliminator, he took away the match single-handedly from the opposition with a knock that included 12 sixes.

The winner of tonight’s match will book a place in the final, but what happens if the match gets abandoned or fails to produce a result? The following are the possible scenarios for such a case.

What happens if GT vs RR is abandoned?

IPL’s playing conditions address this scenario