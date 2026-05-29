What Happens If IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Between RR And GT Gets Abandoned?
Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals will lock horns in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2026 in Mullanpur.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 11:07 AM IST
Hyderabad: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals are all set to square off in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2026. These two teams are up against each other for the third time in the season but this time a place in the final is at stake, unlike the previous clashes. The matchup is evenly contested this season so far, with RR beating GT by six runs in one match while GT scripting a 77-run win in the other.
GT suffered a dramatic batting collapse in the Qualifier 1 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, which resulted in a 92-run defeat for them. The team will hope that their top three fires on Friday when they take on RR.
For RR, the storm named Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has wreaked havoc, smashing all the opposition bowlers. Also, in the Eliminator, he took away the match single-handedly from the opposition with a knock that included 12 sixes.
The Final spot is up for grabs 👀— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2026
Will #RR keep their fearless momentum going or will #GT rise when it matters the most? 🔥
Who will win the clash and march into the Final? 🏆#TATAIPL 2026, Qualifier 2 👉 #GTvRR | FRI, 29th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/DmF1IMtPgo
The winner of tonight’s match will book a place in the final, but what happens if the match gets abandoned or fails to produce a result? The following are the possible scenarios for such a case.
What happens if GT vs RR is abandoned?
IPL’s playing conditions address this scenario
According to Clause 16.10.3, if any of the playoff matches fails to produce a result, then:
The teams will compete in the Super Over and, if necessary, continuation of Super Overs to produce a result.
If a Super Over cannot be held, the team with the higher position on the points table in the league stage will be “deemed the winner of the relevant play-off match."
It’s a battle of carnage against consistency in this fixture that promises a ticket to the #TATAIPL Final! 🎟️🏟️⭐️— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 29, 2026
Which team are you backing tonight? 👀#TATAIPL 2026 Qualifier 2 👉 #GTvRR | FRI, 29th MAY, 6:30 PM pic.twitter.com/PlVdcamArP
The Qualifier 2 doesn’t have a reserved day, and so we will get the winner of the fixture today only.
Is there a possibility of a washout?
According to the weather report by Accuweather, there are no chance of rain during the match. So, a full-length contest is expected to be played.
Head to head
Both teams have played 10 matches against each other with the Gujarat Titans winning seven of them while the Rajasthan Royals winning thrice. This season, both teams have one match each from the two contests they played.