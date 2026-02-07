ETV Bharat / sports

WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Overtakes Chris Gayle’s Milestone With Explosive Fifty

Hyderabad: West Indies squared off against Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at Eden Gardens and won the match by 35 runs in Kolkata. The team batted first and posted a total of 182/5, thanks to a half-century from Shimron Hetmyer. During his knock of 64 runs from 36 balls, Hetmyer broke the record of West Indies legend Chris Gayle, scoring the fastest fifty by a West Indian batter in the T20 World Cup. In the first innings, he smashed two fours and six towering sixes, making runs at a strike rate of 177.78.

Hetmyer shatters Chris Gayle’s record

The 29-year-old achieved the feat on the third delivery of the 14th over with a scintillating six over the cover region. It took him just 22 deliveries to complete his half-century to enter the Caribbean record books. Gayle had previously scored fifty in just 23 balls against Australia in the 2009 edition.