WI vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2026: Shimron Hetmyer Overtakes Chris Gayle’s Milestone With Explosive Fifty
West Indies batter Shimron Hetmyer wrote his name in the record books with a stunning knock of 64 runs from 36 deliveries.
Published : February 7, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Hyderabad: West Indies squared off against Scotland in the second match of the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday at Eden Gardens and won the match by 35 runs in Kolkata. The team batted first and posted a total of 182/5, thanks to a half-century from Shimron Hetmyer. During his knock of 64 runs from 36 balls, Hetmyer broke the record of West Indies legend Chris Gayle, scoring the fastest fifty by a West Indian batter in the T20 World Cup. In the first innings, he smashed two fours and six towering sixes, making runs at a strike rate of 177.78.
Hetmyer shatters Chris Gayle’s record
The 29-year-old achieved the feat on the third delivery of the 14th over with a scintillating six over the cover region. It took him just 22 deliveries to complete his half-century to enter the Caribbean record books. Gayle had previously scored fifty in just 23 balls against Australia in the 2009 edition.
Shimron Hetmyer's stellar batting and fielding wins him the @aramco POTM award against Scotland 👊 pic.twitter.com/ppVEIzfiGs— T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 7, 2026
The left-handed batter’s innings eventually ended on the sixth delivery of the penultimate over dismissed by Safyaan Sharif.
Hetmyer boasts an impressive T20I career, scoring 1,345 runs at an average of 22.79 and a strike rate of 133.43 from 75 matches since making his debut in 2008.
Scotland bundled out on 147
Chasing a target of 183, Scotland lost three wickets early in the innings and were reduced to 37/3. However, Tom Bruce (35) and Richie Berrington (42) formed a 78-run partnership for the fourth wicket. However, the team started losing wickets after the dismissal of Berrington, and they were bundled out on 147 from 115/4, losing six wickets in 32 runs. Romario Shepherd picked a five-wicket haul, including a hat-trick. The team suffered a loss by 35 runs as a result.
22 BALL FIFTY BY SHIMRON HETMYER IN THE T20 WORLD CUP. 🤯pic.twitter.com/FUgsIcuAaH— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 7, 2026
West Indies will be up against England in their next match on February 11, while Scotland will be up against Italy on February 9.