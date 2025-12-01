NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Live On TV And Online?
New Zealand (NZ) vs West Indies (WI) 1st Test Live Streaming: Here is how you can watch the Christchurch Test in India.
Published : December 1, 2025 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: New Zealand will kick off their campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025- 2027 cycle against the West Indies in Christchurch. The occasion also coincides with Kane Williamson’s return to red-ball cricket after nearly a decade, as he will be part of the match at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Williamson’s participation in international cricket has been limited in the ongoing year and the winners of the inaugural WTC edition will be aiming to start the cycle with a victory. Kemar Roach will return to the West Indies squad ahead of the upcoming Test at the Hagley Oval.
Head to head records
Both teams have played 49 matches against each other. New Zealand have won 17 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in 13 matches. 19 of the games ended in a draw.
Preparation done, ready to execute 🏏💪🏿#NZvWI | #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/jA2v9cdq0c— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 1, 2025
Squads
West Indies: Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.
It all starts tomorrow.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) December 1, 2025
Here's to the next two years 🏏#NZvWIN pic.twitter.com/7tCu472TLS
WI vs NZ 1st Test live streaming details
When will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test take place?
The first Test of the three-match series between West Indies and New Zealand will take place on Tuesday, December 2, at 3:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
Where will the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test be held?
The series opener will be played at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
Which channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test?
Sony Sports Network will telecast the NZ vs WI 1st Test match in India.
Where will live streaming be available for the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test?
The live streaming of the New Zealand vs West Indies 1st Test match will be shown on the FanCode app and website.