NZ vs WI 1st Test Live Streaming: Where To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies Live On TV And Online?

Hyderabad: New Zealand will kick off their campaign in the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025- 2027 cycle against the West Indies in Christchurch. The occasion also coincides with Kane Williamson’s return to red-ball cricket after nearly a decade, as he will be part of the match at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

Williamson’s participation in international cricket has been limited in the ongoing year and the winners of the inaugural WTC edition will be aiming to start the cycle with a victory. Kemar Roach will return to the West Indies squad ahead of the upcoming Test at the Hagley Oval.

Head to head records

Both teams have played 49 matches against each other. New Zealand have won 17 matches while West Indies have emerged triumphant in 13 matches. 19 of the games ended in a draw.

Squads

West Indies: Alick Athanaze, John Campbell, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Brandon King, Roston Chase, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Johann Layne, Jomel Warrican, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales and Ojay Shields.

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Michael Bracewell, Zak Foulkes, Daryl Mitchell, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry and Blair Tickner.