ETV Bharat / sports

Carribean Side Gearing Up For Third World Cup Title

- By Meenakshi Rao

New Delhi: West Indies will enter the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 all engines blaring – it’s a typically Windies team of yore, laced with fierce batting, fiercer pace, and multiple all-round options that can take them deep into the tournament.

Returning as many as 11 players from their 2024 squad, albeit with a different skipper in Shai Hope, this time too these men from the original home of quicks, and two-time T20 World Cup champions, have reposed their faith in the well-known and tested all-rounders Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.

Holder, who had missed the last edition due to injury, will be raring to go despite the subcontinental conditions more inclined to spin.

The Run-Up

The Windies, now far removed from the era of master annihilator Chris Gayle’s era, will be leaving behind them the memory of having lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series leading up to the World Cup. They will be looking to make up for this loss by flexing their bat against South Africa just before they arrive in Kolkata to fix their date with destiny.

Hope’s brigade is part of Group C, which has been impacted by Bangladesh’s exit from the T20 World Cup. Up against England, Nepal, Italy and now Scotland, they can make it to the Super8 with the entry of the Scots easing up the conditions.

Incidentally, they will be kicking off their campaign playing against Scotland on February 7 at Eden Gardens.

Notable Squad Decisions

Replacing 2024’s skipper Rovman Powell with the dynamic influence of 16 ODI century cap and a fine batter, Shai Hope, has been a decision perched on an analytical and data-driven approach. Powell continues to be part of the squad, which shows the Windies Board’s respect for utility.

In a squad closely linked to the skipper’s profile, Hope has made his presence by making steady strides as skipper over the past year that he has taken the reins into his hands. He returns to lead the team, having missed out on the recent T20I series against Afghanistan.

“This is an experienced group of players, and we are no strangers to playing in these conditions. We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting and quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions on any given day to help us compete and win matches consistently,” he told journalists after the squad announcement.

The selectors have also placed their bets on seasoned campaigners, even though paceman Alzari Joseph has missed out due to injury. Key decisions include favouring versatile players suited for subcontinental conditions, with a focus on batting depth.

Team Analysis

The Windies are in with variety, which gives them great options and a batting depth that will put the wind in the bats of power hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. With the middle order bat sorted and the tail long with batting as well as bowling all-rounders like Holder, the pinch hitters can go happily and naturally big.

Six-Pack Guyanese Connect

Big-hitting batter Quentin Sampson is among six Guyanese named in the squad. Joining Sampson, who made his T20I debut in the just-concluded series against Afghanistan, are middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer, fast bowler Shamar Joseph, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, and all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.