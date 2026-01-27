Carribean Side Gearing Up For Third World Cup Title
The West Indies squad comes with renewed ambitions to become world champions for the third time.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 5:27 PM IST
- By Meenakshi Rao
New Delhi: West Indies will enter the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 all engines blaring – it’s a typically Windies team of yore, laced with fierce batting, fiercer pace, and multiple all-round options that can take them deep into the tournament.
Returning as many as 11 players from their 2024 squad, albeit with a different skipper in Shai Hope, this time too these men from the original home of quicks, and two-time T20 World Cup champions, have reposed their faith in the well-known and tested all-rounders Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.
Holder, who had missed the last edition due to injury, will be raring to go despite the subcontinental conditions more inclined to spin.
The Run-Up
The Windies, now far removed from the era of master annihilator Chris Gayle’s era, will be leaving behind them the memory of having lost 2-1 to Afghanistan in the three-match T20I series leading up to the World Cup. They will be looking to make up for this loss by flexing their bat against South Africa just before they arrive in Kolkata to fix their date with destiny.
Hope’s brigade is part of Group C, which has been impacted by Bangladesh’s exit from the T20 World Cup. Up against England, Nepal, Italy and now Scotland, they can make it to the Super8 with the entry of the Scots easing up the conditions.
Incidentally, they will be kicking off their campaign playing against Scotland on February 7 at Eden Gardens.
Notable Squad Decisions
Replacing 2024’s skipper Rovman Powell with the dynamic influence of 16 ODI century cap and a fine batter, Shai Hope, has been a decision perched on an analytical and data-driven approach. Powell continues to be part of the squad, which shows the Windies Board’s respect for utility.
In a squad closely linked to the skipper’s profile, Hope has made his presence by making steady strides as skipper over the past year that he has taken the reins into his hands. He returns to lead the team, having missed out on the recent T20I series against Afghanistan.
“This is an experienced group of players, and we are no strangers to playing in these conditions. We’ve got plenty of power and skill in the batting and quality bowlers who can adapt to conditions on any given day to help us compete and win matches consistently,” he told journalists after the squad announcement.
The selectors have also placed their bets on seasoned campaigners, even though paceman Alzari Joseph has missed out due to injury. Key decisions include favouring versatile players suited for subcontinental conditions, with a focus on batting depth.
Team Analysis
The Windies are in with variety, which gives them great options and a batting depth that will put the wind in the bats of power hitters like Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford. With the middle order bat sorted and the tail long with batting as well as bowling all-rounders like Holder, the pinch hitters can go happily and naturally big.
Six-Pack Guyanese Connect
Big-hitting batter Quentin Sampson is among six Guyanese named in the squad. Joining Sampson, who made his T20I debut in the just-concluded series against Afghanistan, are middle-order batter Shimron Hetmyer, fast bowler Shamar Joseph, left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, and all-rounders Sherfane Rutherford and Romario Shepherd.
Bowling: Problem Of Plenty
The bowlers, too, come armed with variety and intent. The skipper will have to deal with a problem of plenty while picking his playing 11. If Holder and Matthew Forde can ruffle feathers with their bouncing short balls, Romario Shepherd has often turned the tables on oppositions in the death overs, even as Jayden Seales moves the ball as no one else.
In subcontinental conditions, the spin department is needed to deal with the dry, grippy pitches and the Windies have amid them two left-arm tweakers, albeit with different skill sets.
Akeal Hosein comes into the act during powerplay. Gudakesh Motie strikes like a snake in the middle overs. Motie has returned to the squad with renewed confidence after completing a development stint in South Africa in the lead-up to and during the SA20. Chase, meanwhile, couples guile with experience to get into the grave zone for rivals.
Team Tactics
Over and above the blend of young and old performers, the squad is headed by a level-headed warrior of many battles, Darren Sammy who has a good connection with Hope and his boys and also played long innings on Indian soil which will come in handy with coaching tips.
Sammy said at the press conference that the squad reflects careful planning and a clear understanding of what will be required to succeed at the global event.
“We have selected a squad with balance, extensive experience, and a touch of mystery. We’ve got X-factor where it counts, hungry newcomers pushing the seasoned heads, and a group ready to fight to make the region proud. We’ve thought long and hard about what it takes to win in India and Sri Lanka, and we’ve come up with the best team to help us achieve that goal, and I firmly believe we will”, he added.
Strengths And Weaknesses
Variety is a strength which will lend dominance both in batting and balling, especially with lethal pace and spin choking excellence, not to mention extra stress on fielding, which often can change fortunes. However, the loss against Afghanistan and other recent T20I losses show that the Windies suffer from bowling economy issues and spin depth concerns. Hope’s low win rate demands (5 in 19 wins) tactical improvements on turning tracks, but success still hinges on his leadership qualities.
Squad: Shai Hope (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd
Group C: Co-teams England, Italy, Nepal and Scotland.
West Indies' group fixtures:
February 7: vs Scotland, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 3 pm.
February 11: vs England, Wankhede, Mumbai, 7 pm.
February 15: vs Nepal, Wankhede, Mumbai, 11 am,
February 19: vs Italy, Eden Gardens, Kolkata, 11 am.