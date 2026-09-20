West Indies Squad vs India: Kamil Pooran Earn Maiden T20 Call-Up; Shimron Hetmyer Return To T20 Setup
West Indies have announced their ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming India tour starting from September 27.
Published : September 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM IST
Hyderabad: West Indies have announced their white-ball squads for the three ODIs and five T20Is against India to be played between September 27 and October 18 across eight cities. Shai Hope will lead the team that has retained most of its core from the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.
The squad includes three notable changes. Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden call-up in the T20 cricket while John Campbell and Shimron Hetmyer have returned to the ODI and T20I squad respectively.
Pooran earns call-up
Opener Kamil Pooran has earned maiden T20 call-up thanks to an impressive run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The right-handed batter amassed 273 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 159.64 and an average of 39. Quentin Sampson, who has experience of three T20Is is also part of the squad.
🚨 SQUAD NEWS 🚨— Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) September 19, 2026
The #MenInMaroon for the West Indies Men’s tour of India. 🇮🇳🏏
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Head coach Daren Sammy has revealed that the team is being built with long-term objectives in mind.
"We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup," Sammy said.
"The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit."
Plenty to look forward to in the West Indies squads for the tour of India 🤩— ICC (@ICC) September 20, 2026
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Campbell, Hetmyer return
John Campbell will be part of the ODI squad once again after missing the last two matches of the recent series against New Zealand due to a hamstring injury. Hetmyer was granted an extended recovery period following the CPL. He made his last T20 appearance in June against Sri Lanka.
West Indies will have to take part in the qualification tournament for the 2027 World Cup. Sammy stressed that the series will be important for the team keeping 2027 World Cup in focus.
"Playing against the top team in the world presents us with a chance to fine tune and improve our performances as an ODI team which has seen quality performances across the cycle," Sammy said.
"The series also creates a valuable platform to assess players who are stepping into important roles for this series with a long-term target of competing in the World Cup in 2027."
West Indies ODI squad
Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales.
West Indies T20I Squad
Shai Hope (captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.