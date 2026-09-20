ETV Bharat / sports

West Indies Squad vs India: Kamil Pooran Earn Maiden T20 Call-Up; Shimron Hetmyer Return To T20 Setup

Hyderabad: West Indies have announced their white-ball squads for the three ODIs and five T20Is against India to be played between September 27 and October 18 across eight cities. Shai Hope will lead the team that has retained most of its core from the recent home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The squad includes three notable changes. Kamil Pooran has earned his maiden call-up in the T20 cricket while John Campbell and Shimron Hetmyer have returned to the ODI and T20I squad respectively.

Pooran earns call-up

Opener Kamil Pooran has earned maiden T20 call-up thanks to an impressive run in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The right-handed batter amassed 273 runs in eight innings with a strike rate of 159.64 and an average of 39. Quentin Sampson, who has experience of three T20Is is also part of the squad.

Head coach Daren Sammy has revealed that the team is being built with long-term objectives in mind.

"We are looking to build on the momentum from our series win against Sri Lanka, with the long-term goal of developing a strong core of players ahead of the next T20 World Cup," Sammy said.

"The challenge of playing against the World Champions at home will provide valuable preparation, allowing us to continue improving and developing both individually and as a collective unit."