ETV Bharat / sports

West Indies Face Risk Of Missing Direct ODI World Cup Qualification As Deadline Gets Near

Hyderabad: West Indies, once considered one of the strongest teams in cricket, are now in danger of being eliminated from next year's ODI World Cup. Having failed to qualify for the 2023 World Cup, the Caribbean team is in danger of losing their chance of direct entry into the next ODI World Cup as well. The current situation is such that the Windies team has to rely on the results of other teams in addition to winning matches.

According to ICC regulations, the top eight teams in the ICC ODI rankings as of September 30, 2026, will qualify directly for the 2027 ODI World Cup. Currently, Shai Hope-led West Indies are ranked 10th. The team will play only two ODIs before the cut-off date. This makes the path to direct entry even more difficult.

West Indies will play a three-match ODI series against India in September, but only the results of the two ODIs will count before the September 30 deadline. Therefore, the team will need to win both matches against India to keep their hopes of direct qualification alive. However, a win against India will not be enough.

West Indies will also have to rely on the outcome of the ongoing five-match ODI series between Ireland and Afghanistan. If Ireland wins the series 5-0 or 4-1, West Indies will move into the top eight. However, the first match of the series was abandoned due to rain. Currently, Afghanistan is ranked eighth in the ICC ODI rankings, and Ireland is ranked 12th. Ireland is already certain of playing in the qualifiers, but Afghanistan is a strong contender to qualify directly for the World Cup.