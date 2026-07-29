ETV Bharat / sports

Jayden Seales Takes 5 Wickets As West Indies Beats Pakistan By 90 Runs In 1st Cricket Test

FILE - Pakistan's Shan Masood, foreground, gestures during the third day of the second test cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan, in Cape Town, South Africa, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. ( AP )

Tarouba: West Indies completed a 90-run win in the first cricket test after Pakistan captain Babar Azam made an unbeaten 58 and shared a rearguard stand of 49 with No. 11 Mohammad Abbas to delay the end. After being set 211 to win when West Indies’ second innings ended at 181, Pakistan slumped to 71-9 Tuesday in the face of accurate bowling from Jayden Seales (5-20).

Babar finally found a stoic partner in Abbas and the last pair held out for 12 overs to frustrate the hosts. Abbas was the last batter out for 23 shortly after the tea interval on Day 4 when Pakistan was 120.

Babar's 32nd test half-century stood out in stark relief against an indisciplined Pakistan batting effort. When he reached his 50 from 81 balls, Pakistan was 88-9 and the rest of its batters had contributed only 38 runs.

“We played good cricket in the last few days but today we were not up to the mark as a batting unit,” Babar said. “We lost back-to-back wickets. We will look to make sure it doesn’t happen in the next matches.” The second match in the two-test series starts Sunday.

Pakistan's second-innings batting collapse followed the template of its first innings in which it reached 244-4 with a century by Shan Masood then lost its next six wickets for 38 runs to be all out for 282, conceding a 29-run first-innings lead. West Indies made 311 batting first.