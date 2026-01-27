T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Retain 11 Players From Previous Edition As They Announce Squad
Quentin Sampson will play his maiden T20 World Cup in the upcoming tournament starting from February 7.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST
Hyderabad: The West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7, which includes a core of experienced players. Shai Hope will lead the side, but the most notable part of the side is that they have retained a total of 11 players from their squad named in the previous edition.
All-rounder Roston Chase, spinner Akeil Hossain and Sherfane Rutherford have returned to the team after missing the bilateral series against Afghanistan. Former skipper Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have returned to the squad.
Notably, the same team will take on South Africa in the three-match series against South Africa startng from January 27 to 31.
Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph dropped
The duo of Lewis and Joseph played in the recent three-match T20I series against Afghanistan but were excluded from the World Cup. Lewis managed to amass just 17 runs from two matches with a strike rate of 60.71. Joseph has missed out due to injury reasons.
First World Cup for Quentin Sampson
Samspon has played only three T20Is, scoring 35 runs and will feature in his first T20 World Cup. Although he hasn’t bowled in any of the three fixtures, he can bowl right-arm medium fast. It is still uncertain whether the West Indies will use him as a pure batter or a pace-bowling all-rounder.
West Indies aiming for the title third time
West Indies have won two World Cup titles under the captaincy of Daren Sammy, who is the head coach of the Caribbean side currently. The team won the title in 2012 and 2016. Now, they will be aiming for their third title.