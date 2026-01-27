ETV Bharat / sports

T20 World Cup 2026: West Indies Retain 11 Players From Previous Edition As They Announce Squad

Hyderabad: The West Indies have announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7, which includes a core of experienced players. Shai Hope will lead the side, but the most notable part of the side is that they have retained a total of 11 players from their squad named in the previous edition.

All-rounder Roston Chase, spinner Akeil Hossain and Sherfane Rutherford have returned to the team after missing the bilateral series against Afghanistan. Former skipper Jason Holder, Rovman Powell and Romario Shepherd have returned to the squad.

Notably, the same team will take on South Africa in the three-match series against South Africa startng from January 27 to 31.

Evin Lewis and Alzarri Joseph dropped