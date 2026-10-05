ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs WI: West Indies Name Amir Jangoo As Cover For Wicketkeeper Andrew Jewel

Hyderabad: The five-match T20 series between India and the West Indies is set to begin tomorrow, October 6. After losing the three-match ODI series 2-1, the visiting team will take the field with a different mindset for the T20 series—an intention they have already signaled ahead of the series opener.

Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo, who delivered a stellar performance in the ODI series, has also been included in the T20 squad. However, he has been added as a backup player to replace the injured Andrew Jewel, who sustained a finger injury while taking a catch during the third ODI. Jewel was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.

Andrew sustained a finger injury on the final ball of the 36th over of India's innings. While completing a diving catch at cover on a shot played by batting all-rounder Naman Dhir, he suffered a severe blow to his finger. The injury forced him to leave the field immediately for medical attention and further assessment. Consequently, he was unable to open the batting during the chase of the 352-run target, and captain Shai Hope opened the innings alongside John Campbell.

Amir Jangoo’s performance