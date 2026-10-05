IND vs WI: West Indies Name Amir Jangoo As Cover For Wicketkeeper Andrew Jewel
India will play against West Indies in a five-match T20I series starting from October 6.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: The five-match T20 series between India and the West Indies is set to begin tomorrow, October 6. After losing the three-match ODI series 2-1, the visiting team will take the field with a different mindset for the T20 series—an intention they have already signaled ahead of the series opener.
Wicketkeeper-batter Amir Jangoo, who delivered a stellar performance in the ODI series, has also been included in the T20 squad. However, he has been added as a backup player to replace the injured Andrew Jewel, who sustained a finger injury while taking a catch during the third ODI. Jewel was taken to the hospital for an X-ray.
Andrew sustained a finger injury on the final ball of the 36th over of India's innings. While completing a diving catch at cover on a shot played by batting all-rounder Naman Dhir, he suffered a severe blow to his finger. The injury forced him to leave the field immediately for medical attention and further assessment. Consequently, he was unable to open the batting during the chase of the 352-run target, and captain Shai Hope opened the innings alongside John Campbell.
Amir Jangoo, the wicketkeeper-batter, has been added to West Indies' T20I squad for the upcoming games in India as cover for Jewel Andrew— NARESH KUMAR (@NARESH00004) October 5, 2026
Amir Jangoo’s performance
29-year-old Jangoo batted brilliantly in the recently concluded ODI series against India. Across the three-match series, he played innings of 58 (not out), 114, and 67 runs, finishing third on the list of highest run-scorers with a total of 239 runs. Indian captain Shubman Gill topped the list with 334 runs, while West Indies captain Shai Hope secured the second spot, having scored 278 runs in three matches.
However, Amir Jangoo's performance in T20 Internationals has not been as impressive as it was in ODIs. Since making his international debut in December 2024, Jangoo has played seven T20I matches for the West Indies, scoring 163 runs at a strike rate of 120.74.
Squads
West Indies: Shai Hope (Captain), Andrew Jewel, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer, Amir Jangoo.
India: Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (Wicketkeeper), Sanju Samson (Wicketkeeper), Tilak Varma (Vice-captain), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, and Mayank Yadav.
India vs West Indies T20I schedule
|Match
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|1st T20I
|October 6, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
|2nd T20I
|October 9, 2026
|7:00 PM
|JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi
|3rd T20I
|October 11, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Holkar Stadium, Indore
|4th T20I
|October 14, 2026
|7:00 PM
|Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
|5th T20I
|October 17, 2026
|7:00 PM
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru