We Will Play Four Fast Bowlers For Sure: Gill Ahead Of Test Series Against NZ
The skipper also backed Pant, who has been battling fitness issues.
By PTI
Published : November 17, 2026 at 7:58 AM IST
Wellington: India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the team will "for sure" play four fast bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and rejected concerns surrounding wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.
"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill declared ahead of the two-match series which gets underway here from Thursday.
"All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have," he said referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1.
The attack will be bolstered by the return of senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. From the white-ball squad, the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.
"We want four fast bowlers but don't know which ones (will play). From day three, we have seen that the pitch gets flat and we need someone who can hit the deck," Gill said.
The skipper also backed Pant, who has been battling fitness issues. "There is no dilemma on Rishabh Pant. He has played 50 Tests, he has scored across the globe. He is a wicket-keeper who has a hundred in Australia," Gill said.
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