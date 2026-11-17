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We Will Play Four Fast Bowlers For Sure: Gill Ahead Of Test Series Against NZ

Shubman Gill ( File/ANI )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Wellington: India captain Shubman Gill on Tuesday said the team will "for sure" play four fast bowlers in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and rejected concerns surrounding wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant's form and fitness.

"We will be playing four fast bowlers for sure," Gill declared ahead of the two-match series which gets underway here from Thursday.

"All our fast bowlers have done well and it is a good headache to have," he said referring to the superb performance by a young pace attack in the recent ODI series, which India won 3-1. The attack will be bolstered by the return of senior pro Jasprit Bumrah. From the white-ball squad, the impressive Gurnoor Brar has been retained at the expense of spinner Kuldeep Yadav.