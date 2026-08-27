ETV Bharat / sports

'We Don't Compete For Very Large Part Of Medal Tally': PM Modi Calls For Wider Olympic Participation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for India to expand its participation across Olympic disciplines, saying the country needs to identify and develop athletes in sports where it has traditionally had little or no representation.

Addressing youngsters virtually during the Khelo India Dialogue, Modi said preparations for the 2036 Olympics should begin at the grassroots level, with a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 playing an important role in identifying sporting potential early.

PM Modi said, "This time, from the Red Fort, I drew the country's attention to a major challenge in sports. This challenge is related to the Olympics. The bitter truth is that India's teams don't participate in half of the sports that are a part of the Olympics."

Modi said limited participation has long been a concern and directly affects India's prospects in the overall medal standings.

"That is, we do not compete for a very large part of the medal tally. And this has been the situation for a long time now. In the 2012 Olympics, India participated in only 13 sports. In more than 20 sports, India did not participate," he added.

He said India would have to develop expertise in disciplines where it has traditionally lacked a strong presence if it wants to improve its medal tally.

"There are so many sports, only the names of which people in the country have probably heard of. Other countries win medals in those sports. And we do not participate in those sports. We have to acquire the skills in these sports to increase the medal tally in these sports as well. For example, surfing and sports climbing," the PM said.

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