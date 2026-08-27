'We Don't Compete For Very Large Part Of Medal Tally': PM Modi Calls For Wider Olympic Participation
PM Modi said district-level sporting ecosystems would be essential to give youngsters opportunities and develop athletes who can compete internationally.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for India to expand its participation across Olympic disciplines, saying the country needs to identify and develop athletes in sports where it has traditionally had little or no representation.
Addressing youngsters virtually during the Khelo India Dialogue, Modi said preparations for the 2036 Olympics should begin at the grassroots level, with a nationwide talent hunt for children aged 5 to 15 playing an important role in identifying sporting potential early.
PM Modi said, "This time, from the Red Fort, I drew the country's attention to a major challenge in sports. This challenge is related to the Olympics. The bitter truth is that India's teams don't participate in half of the sports that are a part of the Olympics."
Modi said limited participation has long been a concern and directly affects India's prospects in the overall medal standings.
"That is, we do not compete for a very large part of the medal tally. And this has been the situation for a long time now. In the 2012 Olympics, India participated in only 13 sports. In more than 20 sports, India did not participate," he added.
He said India would have to develop expertise in disciplines where it has traditionally lacked a strong presence if it wants to improve its medal tally.
"There are so many sports, only the names of which people in the country have probably heard of. Other countries win medals in those sports. And we do not participate in those sports. We have to acquire the skills in these sports to increase the medal tally in these sports as well. For example, surfing and sports climbing," the PM said.
Focus On India's Geography And Natural Talent
Modi pointed to India's long coastline, mountains and varied terrain as an opportunity to identify and nurture athletes in disciplines associated with water, mountains and winter sports.
"We have such a long coastline and such a large mountainous region, where such sports can have a natural appeal. We have the demographics and geography for water and winter sports. But still, we are hardly seen anywhere in the world in such sports," PM Modi said.
He stressed the need to create opportunities at the district level, with local sporting ecosystems designed around different disciplines. He said, "Therefore, we have to create such opportunities in different districts, where a special sports ecosystem can develop. And this plays a very big role in today's event."
Linking the initiative to India's preparations for the 2036 Olympics, Modi said the focus should not be limited to infrastructure but should also be on identifying athletes capable of eventually qualifying for and competing at the Games.
Modi said, "When we talk about preparation for the 2036 Olympics, our focus should be on developing players who will qualify and compete in different sports."
He said the nationwide talent hunt announced from the Red Fort on Independence Day would target children aged 5 to 15.
"That is why I announced a major talent hunt from the Red Fort, on Independence Day, to identify players aged 5 to 15. And we don't just have to see which child is interested in which sport. We also have to determine which child is suited to which sport. We have to train that child accordingly," he added.
Modi assured young participants that the government would provide the support needed to pursue sporting careers. In the 2024 Paris Olympics, India participated in 16 of the 32 sports on the Games roster.
Also Read: