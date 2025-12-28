Women's Super Smash: Laura Harris Equals World Record In Women’s T20s With 15-Ball Fifty
While playing for Otago in the Women’s Super Smash 2025, Laura Harris smashed 52 runs from just 17 deliveries.
Published : December 28, 2025 at 3:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Laura Harris showcased his explosive batting style in the third match of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2025 season. He equalled the record for fastest fifty in women’s T20 in just 15 deliveries. She equalled Marie Kelly's record of scoring a 15-ball fifty for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022.
Harris came from a disappointing campaign for the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League, scoring only 69 runs in just eight innings with a strike rate of 197.14. She made an immediate impact in the Women’s Super Smash in the first match for Otaho at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.
The veteran batter walked in to bat at number four with the team smashing 46/2 from six overs. They were chasing a target of 146, and Harris’s knock made sure that they completed the chase in less than 15 overs. Harris smashed six fours and four sixes during her stay at the crease. Thus, Otago kicked off their campaign with a brilliant victory over Canterbury and also won the Player of the Match award.
Today's KFC Player of the Match goes to an all-time performance from none other than Laura Harris! 🔥— Super Smash (@SuperSmashNZ) December 28, 2025
She achieved the equal fastest T20 half-century in Women’s Domestic history today. 🙌#SuperSmashNZ | 📸 = @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/TYbLxTiF8G
Laura Harris previously challenged the fastest fifty
Harris had earlier challenged Kelly’s record in the year. However, she missed it by a whisker as the 35-year-old hit a 16-ball half-century for Warwickshire in the Vitality Blast. She played a knock of 55 runs from 21 deliveries against Durham and was adjudged the Player of the Match.
Laura Harris equalled the record for the fastest fifty in women's T20 cricket, achieving a 15-ball half-century, joint-fastest with Marie Kelly (2022, WAR vs GLO). pic.twitter.com/5h8w9Zzydw— Abdul Rehman Yaseen (@Aryaseen5911) December 28, 2025
In the match, Otago became the first team to pick up a bonus point. Teams can earn a bonus point if they score 150 or more, according to the new system introduced by the league. Canterbury posted 145 runs from 20 overs at a scoring rate of 7.25, while Otago chased 146 in just 14.5 overs.
Otago are at the top of the points table with five points, while Wellington is at second position with a tally of four points.