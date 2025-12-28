ETV Bharat / sports

Women's Super Smash: Laura Harris Equals World Record In Women’s T20s With 15-Ball Fifty

Hyderabad: Laura Harris showcased his explosive batting style in the third match of the ongoing Women’s Super Smash 2025 season. He equalled the record for fastest fifty in women’s T20 in just 15 deliveries. She equalled Marie Kelly's record of scoring a 15-ball fifty for Warwickshire against Gloucestershire in 2022.

Harris came from a disappointing campaign for the Sydney Thunder in the Women’s Big Bash League, scoring only 69 runs in just eight innings with a strike rate of 197.14. She made an immediate impact in the Women’s Super Smash in the first match for Otaho at Molyneux Park in Alexandra.

The veteran batter walked in to bat at number four with the team smashing 46/2 from six overs. They were chasing a target of 146, and Harris’s knock made sure that they completed the chase in less than 15 overs. Harris smashed six fours and four sixes during her stay at the crease. Thus, Otago kicked off their campaign with a brilliant victory over Canterbury and also won the Player of the Match award.