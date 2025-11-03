ETV Bharat / sports

'Watershed Moment': Prez Murmu, PM Modi & Others Congratulate Indian Women On Historic World Cup Victory

Indian players celebrate with the trophy during the presentation ceremony after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai. ( PTI )

Soon, congratulatory messages started pouring in, with President Droupadi Murmu calling the victory "a watershed moment" for Indian sports. "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women cricket to still higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud," she said.

Hyderabad: Sunday night, millions of people across the country watched with pride as the Indian women cricketers scripted a new chapter in the sporting history, winning their first-ever World Cup with a 52-run victory over South Africa in the final. Celebrations erupted across the country as the Women in Blue lifted the ICC Women's World Cup crown at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Hailing the Women in Blue's spectacular win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the team's performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. A spectacular win by the Indian team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 Finals. Their performance in the final was marked by great skill and confidence. The team showed exceptional teamwork and tenacity throughout the tournament. Congratulations to our players. This historic win will motivate future champions to take up sports," he said in a post on X.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla lauded the team's display of courage, skill and belief, calling it "a golden moment for Indian cricket and women in sports". "Congratulations to Team India on clinching the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025!What a display of courage, skill, and belief. You've not just won a trophy, you've won hearts across the nation. Every Indian is proud of you! 'Saare Jahan se accha Hindustan humaara'. A golden moment for Indian cricket and for women in sports!" he said.

Senior Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi too joined the celebrations, and said this win has lifted a nation's spirit. What a moment of pride! Our Women in Blue have made history and touched a billion hearts. Your courage, grit, and grace have brought glory to India and inspired countless young girls to dream fearlessly. You didn’t just lift a trophy, you lifted a nation’s spirit. Jai Hind!