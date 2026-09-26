'Want Him To Win An Olympic Medal', Says Father Of Asian Games Bronze Medalist From Tamil Nadu
Hariharan, a native of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, delivered an outstanding performance at the Asian Games to win a bronze medal in badminton.
Published : September 26, 2026 at 10:07 PM IST
Thiruvarur: Amsakarnan is on cloud nine after his son Hariharan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Now he wants his son to bring further glory to the nation and Tamil Nadu by winning a medal in the Olympics.
Representing the Indian team in badminton at the 20th Asian Games currently underway in Japan, Hariharan, a native of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, delivered an outstanding performance to win a bronze medal.
The news of Hariharan winning a medal for India has brought immense joy to his family. Amsakarnan said, "I am proud that my son has won a bronze medal for India in an international competition. I thank everyone who supported him in achieving this feat. It is our wish that he participates in the upcoming Olympics, wins a medal, and brings honour to both the country and Tamil Nadu."
He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay for congratulating Hariharan on his achievement. Hariharan, who harbored a keen interest in badminton since childhood, underwent rigorous training and demonstrated his talent across various tournaments.
In 2017, he achieved success by winning titles in the singles, doubles, and mixed doubles categories. The duo of Hariharan and Ruban, representing Tamil Nadu, achieved remarkable success by winning gold medal at a national-level doubles badminton tournament. Hariharan’s sporting journey, which began with local and state-level competitions, has now ascended to the level of winning medals for India on the international stage.
Family members, relatives, friends, and sports enthusiasts alike are extending their wishes and appreciation to Hariharan—the Mannargudi native who has made his mark in the international sports arena. The Tamil Nadu government has awarded him an incentive of Rs 30 lakh.
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