ETV Bharat / sports

'Want Him To Win An Olympic Medal', Says Father Of Asian Games Bronze Medalist From Tamil Nadu

Thiruvarur: Amsakarnan is on cloud nine after his son Hariharan won a bronze medal at the Asian Games. Now he wants his son to bring further glory to the nation and Tamil Nadu by winning a medal in the Olympics.

Representing the Indian team in badminton at the 20th Asian Games currently underway in Japan, Hariharan, a native of Mannargudi in Thiruvarur district, delivered an outstanding performance to win a bronze medal.

The news of Hariharan winning a medal for India has brought immense joy to his family. Amsakarnan said, "I am proud that my son has won a bronze medal for India in an international competition. I thank everyone who supported him in achieving this feat. It is our wish that he participates in the upcoming Olympics, wins a medal, and brings honour to both the country and Tamil Nadu."

He also expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister Vijay for congratulating Hariharan on his achievement. Hariharan, who harbored a keen interest in badminton since childhood, underwent rigorous training and demonstrated his talent across various tournaments.