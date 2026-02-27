ETV Bharat / sports

Wankhede Stadium To Have Stand Named After Ravi Shastri

Mumbai: The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will now have a stand named after former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri.

Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several important matches in its 50-year-journey, has stands named after legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and veteran cricket administrator and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar.

The apex council of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday approved a proposal to name a stand after Shastri, a former Mumbai captain and a noted commentator.

Wankhede Stadium has gates already named after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar. The stadium premises have statues of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Sharad Pawar.

In addition, gates will be named after former India players Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India.