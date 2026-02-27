Wankhede Stadium To Have Stand Named After Ravi Shastri
The apex council of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday approved a proposal to name a stand after Shastri.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Mumbai: The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will now have a stand named after former India all-rounder and coach Ravi Shastri.
Wankhede Stadium, which has hosted several important matches in its 50-year-journey, has stands named after legendary Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and veteran cricket administrator and former Union Minister Sharad Pawar.
The apex council of the Mumbai Cricket Association on Friday approved a proposal to name a stand after Shastri, a former Mumbai captain and a noted commentator.
Wankhede Stadium has gates already named after Vinoo Mankad and Polly Umrigar. The stadium premises have statues of Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Sharad Pawar.
In addition, gates will be named after former India players Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji, one of the pioneers of women's cricket in India.
The MCA, in a media statement, said, "The Apex Council of the MCA, at its meeting held on 27th February 2026, approved significant resolutions to honour distinguished former Mumbai and India cricketers for their invaluable contribution to the game."
"The Apex Council approved a proposal to name Level 1 Stand below the Press Box at the iconic Wankhede Stadium after former India Captain and renowned commentator Ravi Shastri, in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Mumbai and Indian cricket, both as a player and as a coach."
According to the statement, the Apex Council approved the naming of the following gates at Wankhede Stadium after former Mumbai and India stalwarts: Gate No. 3 – Dilip Sardesai Gate, Gate No. 6 – Eknath Solkar Gate and Gate No. 5 – Diana Edulji Gate
MCA President Ajinkya Naik said, “Mumbai cricket is built on the foundation laid by our stalwarts. It is our responsibility to honour those who have brought pride to the city and the nation."
"The proposal to name Level 1 Stand below Press Box after Ravi Shastri is a tribute to his immense contribution as a player, leader and coach. Similarly, dedicating gates at Wankhede Stadium to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji ensures that every fan who walks into the stadium is reminded of the legends who shaped our glorious cricketing heritage. These decisions reflect MCA’s commitment to celebrating its past while inspiring future generations.”