'It Is Not Just A Rehab Centre': VVS Laxman Defends BCCI COE Amidst Growing Injury Crisis
BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) head VVS Laxman has come out in defence of the Centre of Excellence.
Published : August 9, 2026 at 4:09 PM IST
Hyderabad: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has come out in defence of the BCCI Centre of Excellence amidst the growing crisis. He has said that the role of the institution goes beyond just the rehabilitation of injured players.
"CoE is not merely a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence," Laxman said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.
The COE has come under criticism in recent days as the Indian players have suffered injuries and questions have been raised over the time taken by the rehabilitation for the players.
Don't use the word 'blame' – VVS Laxman counters criticism of Team India’s growing injury crisis— Cricket Hub (@Anurag9793) August 9, 2026
He said:
"I think we don't like to use the word 'blame', because when you are using 'blame', then you are finding someone as a scapegoat. I don't think... so maybe I don't know what… pic.twitter.com/fOhzjN2gQs
Laxman further added that injuries are part and parcel of the game, but blame is not the right term to use while analysing the situation.
"Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career. That's why a monitoring system is very critical. And we don't use the term blame, then we will be trying to find scapegoats," Laxman said.
COE’s injury management programme has been under discussion as Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy are some of the players undergoing rehabilitation at the facility. India are all set to play a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on August 15.
Bumrah’s presence in the team becomes most crucial for the team considering they have been going through a dip in form recently.
Injured players at present
Recently, news emerged that left-handed batsman Sai Sudharshan has also been ruled out of the series due to injury.
With this, Sudarshan joined the list of players along with Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Washington Sundar who are not available for the Test series against Sri Lanka due to injuries.
Sudarshan suffered a toe injury during the India A team's tour of Sri Lanka last month. He scored two centuries in both A Test matches. He has been undergoing rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru since then.
Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah has not yet recovered from the left knee injury he sustained during the second ODI against England in Cardiff last month. As a result, 29-year-old Jammu and Kashmir fast bowler Aaqib Nabi has been included in the Indian Test squad for the Sri Lanka tour.