ETV Bharat / sports

'It Is Not Just A Rehab Centre': VVS Laxman Defends BCCI COE Amidst Growing Injury Crisis

Hyderabad: Former India cricketer VVS Laxman has come out in defence of the BCCI Centre of Excellence amidst the growing crisis. He has said that the role of the institution goes beyond just the rehabilitation of injured players.

"CoE is not merely a rehab centre. There are bigger roles to play for it in helping cricketers achieve excellence," Laxman said while addressing a press conference in Bengaluru.

The COE has come under criticism in recent days as the Indian players have suffered injuries and questions have been raised over the time taken by the rehabilitation for the players.

Laxman further added that injuries are part and parcel of the game, but blame is not the right term to use while analysing the situation.

"Injuries are part and parcel of any player's career. That's why a monitoring system is very critical. And we don't use the term blame, then we will be trying to find scapegoats," Laxman said.