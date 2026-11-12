ETV Bharat / sports

Vivaan Kapoor Wins Trap Silver, Secures India's LA 2028 Olympic Quota

Doha: India's Vivaan Kapoor came agonisingly close to becoming a world champion before settling for silver in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Championships here on Thursday, while also securing a quota place for the country for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The 24-year-old from Jaipur was in superb form and looked set to become only the second Indian to win a world title in men's trap after Manavjit Singh Sandhu, who triumphed at the 2006 World Championships in Zagreb, Croatia.

However, Vivaan missed a clay bird in the shoot-off against Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alfaihan, who clinched gold after both shooters had tied at 29 out of 30 in regulation.

Vivaan, though, became only the fourth Indian men's trap shooter after the legendary Karni Singh (silver), Manavjit and Zorawar Singh Sandhu to win a medal at the World Championships in the highly competitive discipline.