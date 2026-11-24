Visually Impaired Telangana Student Excels In Cricket And Athletics, Dreams Of Olympics
With support from Eenadu Lakshya initiative, Ankita is now training athletics in Hyderabad under renowned coach Nagapuri Ramesh, who took Dutee Chand to Rio Olympics.
Published : November 24, 2026 at 4:10 PM IST|
Updated : November 24, 2026 at 4:20 PM IST
Hyderabad: For Gandi Ankitha, lack of sight is no barrier to pursuing her sporting ambitions. The visually impaired teenager from Mahbubnagar district plays cricket by tracking the sound of the ball, wins medals in athletics and remains determined to fulfil a promise she made to her father — to compete in the Olympics.
A first-year intermediate student at Nethra Vidyalayam in Muchintal, Ankitha says her father, Venkatesh, has been her biggest inspiration. A teacher and former international judo athlete who also has visual impairment, he introduced her to sports at an early age.
"I have had a passion for sports since childhood. My father was an international judo athlete, and it is because of him that I developed an interest in sports," she says.
Ankitha began participating in competitions in Class VI and initially trained in judo under her father. In 2021, she won a silver medal at a national-level competition in Punjab and a bronze at an event in Lucknow.
With support from the Eenadu Lakshya initiative, she is now training in Hyderabad under coach Nagapuri Ramesh. Dronacharya Awardee athletics coach Ramesh is best known for coaching sprinter Dutee Chand, the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m event at the Olympics (2016 Rio Games) and a multi-time Asian Games medalist.
Eenadu Lakshya's program identifies, trains, and financially supports promising young and para-athletes across the Telugu states to help them compete and win medals at national and international levels.
Scoring Runs By Sound
After judo, Ankitha took up cricket for the visually impaired, a sport in which players judge the direction of the approaching ball by listening to its sound.
"It was a little difficult initially, but I got used to it through practice," she says.
She participated in the Nagesh Trophy and a tri-series tournament in 2023 and 2024. In a match in Keralam, she remained unbeaten on 96. In another tournament, she scored 74 and 45 in consecutive matches, earning the Player of the Match award on both occasions.
During a tri-series in Keralam last September, she remained unbeaten on 74 and was named Player of the Match three times during the tournament.
Running Towards A Bigger Dream
Running, however, holds a special place in Ankitha’s sporting journey. At the 2025 Para Nationals in Gwalior, she won silver in the 400 metres and gold in shot put. She has so far won 29 medals across competitions.
She also secured silver in a 10-km run organised at Chinna Jeeyar Ashram.
For Ankitha, every medal is another step towards a larger ambition. She has promised her father that she will compete in the Olympics, and she is determined to turn that promise into reality.
“What if I cannot see? That shouldn't be an obstacle to my dreams,” is the spirit with which she continues to train and compete.
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