ETV Bharat / sports

Visually Impaired Telangana Student Excels In Cricket And Athletics, Dreams Of Olympics

Hyderabad: For Gandi Ankitha, lack of sight is no barrier to pursuing her sporting ambitions. The visually impaired teenager from Mahbubnagar district plays cricket by tracking the sound of the ball, wins medals in athletics and remains determined to fulfil a promise she made to her father — to compete in the Olympics.

A first-year intermediate student at Nethra Vidyalayam in Muchintal, Ankitha says her father, Venkatesh, has been her biggest inspiration. A teacher and former international judo athlete who also has visual impairment, he introduced her to sports at an early age.

"I have had a passion for sports since childhood. My father was an international judo athlete, and it is because of him that I developed an interest in sports," she says.

Ankitha began participating in competitions in Class VI and initially trained in judo under her father. In 2021, she won a silver medal at a national-level competition in Punjab and a bronze at an event in Lucknow.

With support from the Eenadu Lakshya initiative, she is now training in Hyderabad under coach Nagapuri Ramesh. Dronacharya Awardee athletics coach Ramesh is best known for coaching sprinter Dutee Chand, the first Indian woman to qualify for the 100m event at the Olympics (2016 Rio Games) and a multi-time Asian Games medalist.

Eenadu Lakshya's program identifies, trains, and financially supports promising young and para-athletes across the Telugu states to help them compete and win medals at national and international levels.

Scoring Runs By Sound

After judo, Ankitha took up cricket for the visually impaired, a sport in which players judge the direction of the approaching ball by listening to its sound.

"It was a little difficult initially, but I got used to it through practice," she says.

She participated in the Nagesh Trophy and a tri-series tournament in 2023 and 2024. In a match in Keralam, she remained unbeaten on 96. In another tournament, she scored 74 and 45 in consecutive matches, earning the Player of the Match award on both occasions.