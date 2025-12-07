ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Visits Simhadri Appanna Temple After Blockbuster South Africa Series

Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli had a darshan of Simhadri Appanna at Simhachalam after scoring a fifty in the third ODI match of the bilateral series against South Africa. Later, he embraced the Kappastambham and performed special prayers in the inner sanctum. Vedic scholars offered Veda Ashirvachanam and Teertha Prasadam to him. A large number of devotees competed to catch a glimpse of Virat Kohli. He greeted the devotees with smiles. Along with Kohli, another Indian cricketer, Washington Sundar, also visited the temple for darshan.

Kohli's spiritual side has been on display this year as he visited ashrams and spiritual leaders. The star Indian batter visited the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain in March 2023, and since then, he has been going to holy places. The former Indian skipper has visited Premanand Maharaj in his ashram in Vrindavan with his wife Anushka Sharma multiple times. In the latest, the couple went there in January 2025 along with their two kids. Also, he often visits the Kainchi Dham temple in the Kumaon Hills of Uttarakhand, which is also known as Neem Karoli Baba ashram.