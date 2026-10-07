ETV Bharat / sports

‘False And Baseless’: Virat Kohli’s Team Denies INR 5 Crore Claim Over Visit To Premanand Maharaj Ashram

Hyderabad: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has often been seen visiting Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram in Vrindavan. Recently, his visits increased, and a controversy erupted around it when Dinesh Shama, known as Falahari Maharaj, made an explosive claim related to his visit. However, Kohli’s team has now stated that there is no truth to those claims.

While releasing a statement in response to Falahari Maharaj’s claim that INR 5 Crore was spent for Kohli’s visit to Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram.

"We would like to categorically state that the claims made by Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma in regard to Mr Virat Kohli are completely false, baseless and factually incorrect," a statement from Kohli's spokesperson read, as quoted by IANS.

"Mr. Virat Kohli visits Premanand Maharaj Ji purely out of his deep faith and reverence for Maharaj Ji," the statement further added.

Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been paying regular visits to Swami Premanand’s Ashram since their first visit in January 2023.

What is the whole issue?

For the unversed, Falahari Maharaj Dinesh Sharma claimed that INR 5 Crore was spent for Kohli’s visit in a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In the letter, he claimed that the money was spent to increase the popularity and reach of the Ashram. He also made an allegation in the letter that a builder lobby and land mafia had been using the name of Premanand Maharaj’s ashram to run an extortion racket.