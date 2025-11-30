IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar; Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shahid Afridi
Virat Kohli smacked a century in the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi and etched his name in the record books.
Published : November 30, 2025 at 4:20 PM IST|
Updated : November 30, 2025 at 4:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Virat Kohli justified all the hype around his return to the ODIs after the Australia series. Despite the continuous chatter around his spot in the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup and the pressure of delivering under a pressure situation, the right-handed batter owned the stage with a sensational century. He etched his name in the record books, becoming the batter with the most centuries in a single format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.
Kohli has now scored 51 centuries in ODI cricket, while Tendulkar has 50 centuries in Test cricket and ODIs. The 37-year-old hit five sixes and six fours to amass a century.
Also, Rohit Sharma surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit has now hit 352 sixes, while Afridi has smacked 351 sixes.
Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma overtake Sachin Tendulkar/Rahul Dravid
The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 136 runs for the second wicket. Also, during their stay at the crease, they became the Indian pair with the most international matches together. The duo has played 392 matches together, overtaking Sachin-Dravid’s tally of 391 fixtures. The two batters have been key members of the Indian team in white-ball cricket.
Virat Kohli takes charge as India look to mount a significant total against South Africa 💪 💥#INDvSA 📝: https://t.co/tnte0Vp08D pic.twitter.com/qXeh8XlqvE— ICC (@ICC) November 30, 2025
For both batters, the series against South Africa is crucial as it can determine their spot in India’s squad for the World Cup 2027.
Most runs in India vs South Africa ODIs
Virat Kohli went past Jacques Kallis in the list of batters with the most runs in India vs South Africa ODIs. He needed 32 runs to go past Kallis, and the right-handed batter achieved the feat during his decisive partnership with Rohit.
Sachin Tendulkar – 2001 runs
Virat Kohli – 1536* runs
Jacques Kallis – 1535 runs
Gary Kirsten – 1377 runs
AB de Villiers – 1357 runs
Fans take blessings from Kohli
Just after Kohli scored a hundred, a fan entered the stadium to touch the feet of the star Indian batter, highlighting the kind of adoration the 37-year-old gets from the crowd. Notably, before completing his hundred, the spectators rose from their seats as he played a crucial knock in the clutch situation.