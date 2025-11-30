ETV Bharat / sports

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar; Rohit Sharma Overtakes Shahid Afridi

Hyderabad: Virat Kohli justified all the hype around his return to the ODIs after the Australia series. Despite the continuous chatter around his spot in the Indian team for the 2027 World Cup and the pressure of delivering under a pressure situation, the right-handed batter owned the stage with a sensational century. He etched his name in the record books, becoming the batter with the most centuries in a single format, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli has now scored 51 centuries in ODI cricket, while Tendulkar has 50 centuries in Test cricket and ODIs. The 37-year-old hit five sixes and six fours to amass a century.

Also, Rohit Sharma surpassed former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi to become the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit has now hit 352 sixes, while Afridi has smacked 351 sixes.

Virat Kohli/ Rohit Sharma overtake Sachin Tendulkar/Rahul Dravid

The duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma added 136 runs for the second wicket. Also, during their stay at the crease, they became the Indian pair with the most international matches together. The duo has played 392 matches together, overtaking Sachin-Dravid’s tally of 391 fixtures. The two batters have been key members of the Indian team in white-ball cricket.

For both batters, the series against South Africa is crucial as it can determine their spot in India’s squad for the World Cup 2027.

Most runs in India vs South Africa ODIs