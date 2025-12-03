ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years

Hyderabad: After the reports of BCCI instructing star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play in the domestic circuit, Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. According to a report by PTI, he has informed the DDCA President Rohan Jaitley that he will be available for the tournament starting from December 24.

The occasion will also mark Kohli’s return to the tournament after a long gap of 15 years. Kohli last appeared in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since playing against Services in February 2010.

The 37-year-old is currently playing against South Africa in the ODI series, and the 37-year-old scored his 52nd ODI hundred in the series opener. Kohli has retired from the Tests and T20Is already and is a one-format player currently.

"He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in is not clear yet. Obviously, his being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Jaitley told PTI.