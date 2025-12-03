Virat Kohli Set To Play Vijay Hazare Trophy After 15 Years
Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for the Vijay Hazare Trophy matches, and he will play for Delhi.
Hyderabad: After the reports of BCCI instructing star Indian duo of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to play in the domestic circuit, Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025. According to a report by PTI, he has informed the DDCA President Rohan Jaitley that he will be available for the tournament starting from December 24.
The occasion will also mark Kohli’s return to the tournament after a long gap of 15 years. Kohli last appeared in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time since playing against Services in February 2010.
The 37-year-old is currently playing against South Africa in the ODI series, and the 37-year-old scored his 52nd ODI hundred in the series opener. Kohli has retired from the Tests and T20Is already and is a one-format player currently.
"He has confirmed his availability to play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. How many games he will feature in is not clear yet. Obviously, his being around will be a massive boost to the Delhi dressing room," Jaitley told PTI.
Delhi will play their opening match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Andhra Pradesh in Bengaluru on December 24. Delhi are placed in Group D along with Andhra, Gujarat, Saurashtra, Odisha, Services, Railways and Haryana. The knockout matches, including the final, are scheduled to be played in the BCCI Centre of Excellence grounds.
Kohli will not be part of the knockouts if Delhi advances into the tournament, as he will play in India’s three-match ODI series against New Zealand between January 11 and 18 next year.
After India won the first ODI of the three-match series thanks to a scintillating hundred from the right-handed batter, they will play the second fixture of the series on December 3. The match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur. The Indian side will be aiming to shrug off the disappointment of the Test series loss against the Proteas.