ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Reacts To 'Chartered London Flights' Request During IPL 2026

Hyderabad: Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has broken his silence on the claims circulating on social media that he asked for special travel access to his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. There were discussions around his rumoured requests to travel from India to London during the IPL 2026.

A viral claim was going on that Kohli had requested the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for special travel access to London from India if there was a gap of more than three days between two matches.

"Virat Kohli's big demands: According to reports, Kohli had asked RCB management for chartered flight access between India and London. If there's a gap of more than three days between matches, he plans to fly out to London and return just before the next game,” the post from the page read.

However, Kohli has put an end to all these speculations with his reaction on his Instagram story. Sharing the screenshot, he posted two laughing emojis.