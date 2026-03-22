Virat Kohli Reacts To 'Chartered London Flights' Request During IPL 2026
Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has dismissed rumours around him repeatedly travelling to London from India on his Instagram story.
Published : March 22, 2026 at 5:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Indian batting stalwart Virat Kohli has broken his silence on the claims circulating on social media that he asked for special travel access to his IPL franchise, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. There were discussions around his rumoured requests to travel from India to London during the IPL 2026.
A viral claim was going on that Kohli had requested the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) management for special travel access to London from India if there was a gap of more than three days between two matches.
"Virat Kohli's big demands: According to reports, Kohli had asked RCB management for chartered flight access between India and London. If there's a gap of more than three days between matches, he plans to fly out to London and return just before the next game,” the post from the page read.
Virat Kohli Instagram story.😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5jqdO7pXwY— 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐢𝐢⁴⁵ (@rushiii_12) March 22, 2026
However, Kohli has put an end to all these speculations with his reaction on his Instagram story. Sharing the screenshot, he posted two laughing emojis.
Kohli back at the Chinnaswamy Stadium ahead of IPL 2026
Kohli has returned to the venue in Bengaluru to prepare for the upcoming season, which will start from March 28. During his first training session with the team, Kohli was seen telling the team to go all guns blazing and give their full efforts.
"We worked really hard over the last two to three seasons to achieve what we did last year, and it's only going to get tougher because other teams are going to come hard at us," Kohli said.
"We don’t waste these days. We stay ahead. So, switch on now. Let’s not waste even a minute of any session that we are a part of. We must give our 120 per cent for these two and a half months," he added.
RCB will play against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 28 in the tournament opener.