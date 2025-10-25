ETV Bharat / sports

Virat Kohli Overtakes Sangakkara To Become 2nd-Highest ODI Run-Getter, Returns To Form With Brilliant Half-Century At Sydney

Sydney: After two successive ducks, star India batter Virat Kohli returned to his record-breaking ways, overtaking Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter in ODI cricket and surpassing iconic Sachin Tendulkar to become the highest run-getter of all time across all limited-overs international cricket.

Virat, along with Rohit Sharma, turned back the clock with an unbeaten 168-run stand, helping India avoid a series whitewash as they beat Australia by nine wickets in the final ODI at Sydney to end the series on a high. Virat played a magnificent hand in the partnership, complementing Rohit's power with his supreme wrist work and strike rotation, scoring 74* in 81 balls, with seven fours and runs coming at a strike rate of 91.35.

Now in 305 ODIs, Virat has scored 14,250 runs in 293 innings at an average of 57.69, with 51 centuries and 75 fifties and a best score of 183. He surpassed Sangakkara (14,234 runs in 404 matches with 25 centuries) to get more closer to Sachin. The Indian icon is the highest run-getter in the ODI format, scoring 18,426 runs in 463 matches at an average of 44.83, with 49 centuries and 96 fifties, and his best score being 200*.

Virat, who also has 4,188 runs in 125 T20Is to go along with his ODI runs, has now surpassed Sachin to become the top-run-getter across all limited-overs international cricket (ODIs and T20Is), now owning a total of 18.438 runs in both these formats as compared to Sachin's 18,436 runs. The Master Blaster had played just one T20I, scoring 10 runs.

Now, Virat has also surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (69 fifty-plus scores) to have the most fifty-plus scores during ODI run-chases (70). This is Virat's 24th 50-plus score (eight centuries and 16 fifties) in 51 innings against Australia, the joint-most alongside Sachin (24 such scores in 70 innings.